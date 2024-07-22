In short Simplifying... In short Former England skipper Michael Atherton tops the list of batters with most Test runs at Trent Bridge, scoring over 1,000 runs.

Decoding batters with most Test runs at Trent Bridge

What's the story Joe Root scored a defiant hundred versus West Indies in the second innings of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The England veteran batter made 122 from 178 balls as the hosts won by 241 runs. Root smoked 10 fours. During his stay, he became the fourth batter to complete 900 Test runs in Nottingham. Here are the others with this feat.

Joe Root - 922 runs

Having played eight Tests (14 innings) at the venue, Root has tallied 922 runs at an astronomical average of 70.92. The tally includes five tons and a couple of fifties. No other batter has scored more centuries at this venue in whites. Root recorded a match-winning 176 in his preceding Test outing in Nottingham, against New Zealand in 2022.

Graham Gooch - 936 runs

One of England's finest Test batters, Graham Gooch played 10 Tests at the iconic venue. He scored 936 runs across 17 innings as he averaged 55.05. He tallied three tons and four fifties, out of which one was a double-ton, in 1994 versus New Zealand. That turned out to be his final Test outing at Trent Bridge.

Denis Compton - 955 runs

The mainstay of England's batting line-up in the 40s and 50s, Denis Compton also makes it to this list. Across seven Tests and 10 innings at Trent Bridge, the former batter scored 955 runs as his average of 95.50 is the highest among batters with 500-plus runs at the venue. Five of his six 50-plus scores in Nottingham were converted into centuries (200: 1).

Michael Atherton - 1,083 runs

This list is topped by none other than former England skipper Michael Atherton, who is the only batter with over 1,000 Test runs in Nottingham. He played 11 Tests (19 innings) at this iconic ground as he made 1,083 runs at a brilliant average of 60.16. The tally includes five tons and three fifties.