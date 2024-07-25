In short Simplifying... In short Mirabai Chanu, India's only weightlifter at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is aiming to add to her historic 2020 silver medal.

She secured her spot after competing in the 2024 IWF World Cup, and now has the chance to become India's second female athlete with multiple Olympic medals.

The weightlifting event, featuring 120 competitors across 10 categories, will take place from August 7 to 11.

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games (Image source: X/@mirabai_chanu)

2024 Paris Olympics: Mirabai Chanu enters as India's only weightlifter

By Parth Dhall 10:19 pm Jul 25, 202410:19 pm

What's the story The 2024 Paris Olympics is set to begin on July 26 in Paris, the capital of France, with over 10,000 athletes featuring across sports. Notably, Mirabai Chanu is India's only athlete to feature in weightlifting at the Paris Games. She eyes her second back-to-back medal, having won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Chanu will feature in the women's 49kg category.

Weightlifting

120 weightlifters to feature at Paris Games

The weightlifting event will be held between August 7 and 11 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. A total of of 120 weightlifters (men and women) will feature across 10 weight categories. Notably, the 2020 Tokyo Games saw over 190 weightlifters take part. Therefore, the total medal count has also reduced from 14 to 10.

India

One of India's medal hopefuls

As mentioned, Chanu is India's only lone weightlifter at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She scripted history by winning India's first medal in the 2020 edition. Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. She lifted 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze medal effort in the Sydney Olympics. Chanu, who has faced injuries lately, is among India's medal hopefuls.

Information

How many Olympic medals do India have in weightlifting?

It is worth noting that India didn't have an Olympic medal in weightlifting prior to this century. Karnam Malleswari ended the drought by clinching the bronze medal in the 2000 Sydney Games. Chanu then brought India's first weightlifting silver at the Olympics.

Berth

Here's how Chanu secured Olympic berth

Chanu secured her Olympic berth after featuring at the 2024 IWF World Cup in Phuket. She finished 12th after lifting 184kg. As per the rules, the weightlifters were bound to attend the 2023 World Weightlifting Championships and the 2024 IWF World Cup to be eligible for participation at the Paris Games. Notably, China's Hou Zhihui will be among Chanu's rivals.

Information

Chanu eyes this feat

Chanu has an esoteric opportunity to become India's second female athlete with multiple medals at the Olympics. Shuttler PV Sindhu was the first Indian woman to do so at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.