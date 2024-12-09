People thought I wouldn't last long: Jasprit Bumrah
Star Indianfast bolwer Jasprit Bumrah has spoken about the skepticism he faced early on in his career owing to his unorthodox bowling style. In a recent interview with Fox Cricket, Bumrah revealed that many doubted his longevity in international cricket because of his unique action. "I don't think a lot of people believed in me because they thought that this bowling action will not last for long," he said.
Bumrah's self-reliance and belief shaped his career
Bumrah revealed that the lack of faith others had in him, actually worked to his advantage. It forced him to rely on himself and develop his own game. "I was self-reliant then and I had to have a lot of self-belief and find out solutions on my own," he said. This approach has undoubtedly contributed to Bumrah's rise as one of the world's top bowlers today.
Bumrah's unconventional journey to cricket stardom
Bumrah's journey to cricket stardom wasn't a typical one. He began playing the sport at a late age and never had the luxury of formal coaching. "I started my cricket quite late. I was not a tearaway quick because at six, seven, I didn't play cricket," he said. Despite the odds, Bumrah has made an impressive career for himself on the international stage.
Bumrah's unique style caught Mumbai Indians's attention
Despite his unorthodox bowling action, Bumrah was scouted by the Mumbai Indians who saw potential in him. The opportunity allowed him to showcase his skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and eventually make his mark in international cricket. His unique style and self-taught techniques have not only made him a standout player but also an inspiration for many aspiring cricketers around the world. Bumrah has also been exceptional in the ongoing Test series against hosts Australia.