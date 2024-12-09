Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world's top bowlers, credits his success to self-reliance and self-belief, born from others' lack of faith in him.

His unconventional journey to cricket stardom began late, without formal coaching, but his unique style caught the attention of Mumbai Indians, propelling him to international fame.

Bumrah has faced scepticism owing to his bowling action (Image source: X/@BCCI)

People thought I wouldn't last long: Jasprit Bumrah

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:56 pm Dec 09, 2024

What's the story Star Indianfast bolwer Jasprit Bumrah has spoken about the skepticism he faced early on in his career owing to his unorthodox bowling style. In a recent interview with Fox Cricket, Bumrah revealed that many doubted his longevity in international cricket because of his unique action. "I don't think a lot of people believed in me because they thought that this bowling action will not last for long," he said.

Self-belief

Bumrah's self-reliance and belief shaped his career

Bumrah revealed that the lack of faith others had in him, actually worked to his advantage. It forced him to rely on himself and develop his own game. "I was self-reliant then and I had to have a lot of self-belief and find out solutions on my own," he said. This approach has undoubtedly contributed to Bumrah's rise as one of the world's top bowlers today.

Cricket journey

Bumrah's unconventional journey to cricket stardom

Bumrah's journey to cricket stardom wasn't a typical one. He began playing the sport at a late age and never had the luxury of formal coaching. "I started my cricket quite late. I was not a tearaway quick because at six, seven, I didn't play cricket," he said. Despite the odds, Bumrah has made an impressive career for himself on the international stage.

Scouted

Bumrah's unique style caught Mumbai Indians's attention

Despite his unorthodox bowling action, Bumrah was scouted by the Mumbai Indians who saw potential in him. The opportunity allowed him to showcase his skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and eventually make his mark in international cricket. His unique style and self-taught techniques have not only made him a standout player but also an inspiration for many aspiring cricketers around the world. Bumrah has also been exceptional in the ongoing Test series against hosts Australia.