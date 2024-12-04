Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a recent loss to India and the injury of key bowler Josh Hazlewood, Australia's cricket team remains hopeful.

Mitchell Starc, expressing confidence in Hazlewood's recovery and potential replacement Scott Boland, anticipates a strong performance in the upcoming Adelaide Test.

The team is eager to bounce back in the day-night match starting December 6.

Hazlewood is out of the Adelaide Test (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Mitchell Starc hopeful of Josh Hazlewood's return

By Rajdeep Saha 08:10 pm Dec 04, 2024

What's the story Australia's leading left-arm fast bowler, Mitchell Starc, has been optimistic about Josh Hazlewood's return to the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. This comes after Hazlewood was ruled out of the upcoming day-night Adelaide Test against India due to a side strain. Hazlewood managed five wickets in the Perth Test, including a four-fer in the 1st innings. The right-arm pacer will be a big miss for the Aussies in Adelaide. Here's more.

Injury update

Hazlewood's injury not severe, says Starc

Starc clarified that Hazlewood's injury isn't severe. "He's hopeful. He, Nathan and I were in the gym during the week in Sydney. It's certainly not a big (tear). I think he caught it early enough and had the awareness of the discomfort to get it without having a big rip in it," Starc said on cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast episode. The team remains hopeful that Hazlewood will participate in the series, either in Brisbane or later.

Replacement candidate

Boland likely to replace Hazlewood in Adelaide Test

In Hazlewood's absence, Scott Boland is tipped as the most likely replacement for Australia's playing 11 in Adelaide. If chosen, this would mark Boland's return to Test cricket after a hiatus of 18 months. Starc has shown confidence in Boland's abilities, stating "I don't know who they'll play but Scotty has been around for a while and has played a couple of pink-ball games."

Player assessment

Starc praises Boland's skills and rhythm

Starc lauded Boland's skills, saying "He loves playing here as well when it's nipping and just doing enough." He added that Boland was finding his rhythm after coming back from some minor injuries. "But you could see he was on the verge of that rhythm that you always know is there with Scotty. If he does get the chance this week, he'll be the Scotty we know and have seen before," Starc added.

Series pressure

Australia under pressure after Perth Test loss

Australia are under a lot of pressure after suffering a 295-run defeat to India in the series-opening Perth Test. The team's morale has taken a hit and they are now gearing up for the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 6. The injury of Hazlewood, a key member of their bowling attack, has only added to their woes ahead of this crucial pink-ball match.