These batters own 100-plus scores of 50 or more (Tests)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:48 am Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Joe Root scripted history by becoming the first England batter to complete 100 scores of 50 or more in Test cricket. The batting talisman accomplished the milestone en route to a brilliant 130-ball 106 in the third innings of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Here we look at the list of batters with a century of 50-plus scores in Test cricket.

Joe Root - 100

Root has scored 12,886 runs in his stellar Test career at an average of 50.93. His 100 50-plus scores in the format include 36 tons and 64 fifties across 151 matches. It must be noted that Root is the most successful England batter in the history of Test cricket. Overall, he is currently the fifth-highest run-getter in the format. No other active batter boasts even 10,000 Test runs.

Jacques Kallis - 103

One of the greatest all-rounders, Jacques Kallis also features on this list. The South African superstar touched the 50-run mark 103 times. Meanwhile, Kallis remains the only player with the double of 10,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. He tallied 13,289 runs from 166 Tests at an incredible average of 55.37 (100s: 45, 50s: 58). The medium pacer claimed as many as 292 wickets in the format.

Ricky Ponting - 103

Like Kallis, Ricky Ponting also boasts 103 scores of 50-plus in Test cricket. Ponting still remains the highest run-scorer from Australia in Test cricket. The former Aussie skipper owns 13,378 runs from 168 Tests, including 41 hundreds. He also racked up 62 fifties in his celebrated career. Notably, he has won the second-most number of Tests as captain (48 in 77 matches).

Sachin Tendulkar- 119

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar made and shattered a plethora of records in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer in the format, having racked up 15,921 runs from 200 Test matches at an incredible average of 53.78. Tendulkar breached the 50-run mark as many as 119 times in his Test career. The 51-year-old also holds the record of scoring the most number of Test tons (51). His tally also includes 68 half-centuries.