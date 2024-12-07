Summarize Simplifying... In short Joe Root, England's cricket star, has achieved his 100th 50-plus score in Test matches, highlighting his consistent performance and adaptability on different pitches worldwide.

In his 151st Test match, Root's unbeaten 73 helped England extend their lead to 533 runs.

His career boasts nearly 12,900 runs, including 35 centuries and 65 half-centuries, making him a significant contributor to England's global cricket success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Root joins an elite list of cricketers (Image source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root completes 100 50-plus scores in Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:59 am Dec 07, 202411:59 am

What's the story England's cricketing maestro Joe Root has added another feather to his cap by becoming the first Englishman and fourth overall batter in the history of Test cricket, to register 100 scores of 50 or more. The milestone was achieved during the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Root now joins an elite list of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar (119), Jacques Kallis (103), and Ricky Ponting (103) who have gone past the landmark in Tests.

Career highlights

Root's impressive record in Test cricket

Root's illustrious career features more than 12,000 runs with 35 centuries and 65 half-centuries. He is a consistent performer across venues, averaging 54.94 in England, 50-plus in New Zealand, and over 45 in South Africa, India, Sri Lanka as well as the West Indies. These numbers highlight his versatility and ability to adapt as a player on different pitches across the globe.

Consistency

Root's consistent performance in recent years

Root's consistency is further highlighted by his performance in the last few years. He has scored over 1,000 runs in Test cricket in three out of the last four calendar years, cementing his position as one of the world's top batters. Not only does this achievement underscore his individual talent, but it also highlights his significant contribution to the England cricket team's success on the global stage.

Knock

Root looking for another ton

England were well placed at 196/2 when Root arrived in the third innings. He joined forces with Harry Brook (55) and the duo added 95 runs in quick time. Meanwhile, Root continued to bat well and remained unbeaten at stumps on 73*(106 balls). His brilliance meant England finished the day at 378/5, extending their overall lead to 533 runs.

Stats

Here are his overall numbers

Root, who is playing his 151st Test match, has scored nearly 12,900 runs at an average of 50-plus. He owns 35 centuries and 65 half-centuries in England whites. As per ESPNcricinfo, Root is highest run-scorer in England vs New Zealand Tests, having scored over 1,800 runs across 20 Tests at 53-plus. The tally includes five tons and nine half-centuries.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

On the opening day, Brook's brilliant century (123 off 115 balls) took England to 280/10. His partnership with Ollie Pope for the fifth wicket proved to be the turning point. In reply, NZ were folded for just 125 as Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse dismissed four batters apiece. The former registerd a hat-trick. England, in the third innings, were comfortably placed at 378/5 at stumps on the third day.