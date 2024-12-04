Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook's impressive 171-run performance against New Zealand has catapulted him up the ICC Test Rankings for Batters, pushing Yashasvi Jaiswal to fourth place.

Meanwhile, South African players Temba Bavuma and Marco Jansen have also made significant strides in the rankings following their strong performances against Sri Lanka.

Harry Brook slammed 171 versus New Zealand in the 1st Test (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

Harry Brook gains big in ICC Test Rankings for Batters

What's the story Harry Brook has moved up two spots to grab the second position on the ICC Test Rankings for Batters table after his stunning 171-run knock that helped England defeat New Zealand in Christchurch. Joe Root, who managed to score a total of 23 runs in the same match, occupies the top position. Brook's performance has reduced the gap between him and Root to just 41 rating points. Here's more.

Stats

Brook averages 100 versus NZ

As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook's 171 took him to a tally of 500 runs from three matches (5 innings) at 100 versus New Zealand. This was his 2nd Test ton against the Kiwis. He also owns two fifties. Brook's strike rate is 101.01 against NZ. Brook's scores versus NZ: 89 & 54 - Mount Maunganui, 2023; 186 & 0 - Wellington 2023; 171 - Christchurch, 2024. Overall, the talented aggressor has smashed 2,102 runs in Tests at 60-plus.

Ranking shifts

Brook surpasses Jaiswal, Williamson retains 3rd spot

Brook's meteoric rise has pushed Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 161 runs in India's Perth Test victory, to fourth spot. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Kane Williamson retained his third spot after scoring 93 and 61 runs respectively in Christchurch. These changes underline the dynamic nature of the ICC Test Rankings table and how individual performances can affect player rankings.

South African surge

Bavuma and Jansen make significant gains

In the Durban Test, where South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 233 runs, Temba Bavuma's 70 and 113 saw him enter the top 10 at No. 10. Bavuma jumped 14 spots. Player of the Match Marco Jansen's brilliant bowling (7/13 and 4/73) saw him jump 19 spots to ninth on the bowlers' table and second on the allrounders' table behind Ravindra Jadeja.

Individual progress

Stubbs and Chandimal improve as well

Tristan Stubbs, another South African who scored 122 in the second innings against Sri Lanka, also witnessed a massive jump. He jumped 29 spots to No. 42 among batters. Dinesh Chandimal also made his way up the ICC Test batters' table. After scoring 83 in the second innings, he jumped two spots to the 17th position.