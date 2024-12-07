Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook's stellar performance in the Wellington Test saw him score twin 50-plus runs, contributing to England's lead of 533 runs.

Brook made an aggressive 123 in his first outing (Image source: X/@ICC)

Harry Brook slams twin 50-plus scores in Wellington Test: Stats

What's the story England dominated the proceedings on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. The visitors are leading by 533 runs, having posted 378/5 in the second innings. Earlier, they bundled out NZ for a mere 125 in the first innings. Harry Brook, who made an aggressive 123 in his first outing, played another fiery knock. He made 55 on this occasion. Here are his stats.

Lead

Root and Brook contribute to England's lead

Brook arrived after Jacob Bethell (96) and Ben Duckett (92) were dismissed in quick intervals. He joined forces with Joe Root (73*) and the duo added 95 runs in quick time. Brook was the aggressor in the partnership as he found boundaries for fun before falling to Glenn Phillips. Nevertheless, his brilliance meant England finished the day at 378/5, extending their overall lead to 533 runs.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

On the opening day, Brook's brilliant century (123 off 115 balls) took England to 280/10. His partnership with Ollie Pope for the fifth wicket proved to be the turning point. In reply, NZ were folded for just 125 as Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse dismissed four batters apiece. The former registerd a hat-trick. England, in the third innings, were comfortably placed at 378/5 at stumps on the third day.

Stats

Twin 50-plus scores for Brook

Brook backed his 115-ball 123 from the first innings with a 61-ball 55. In 23 Tests, the English batter now has 2,280 runs at an incredible average of 61.62. His tally includes 10 half-centuries besides eight tons. It is worth noting that Brook averages 96.85 against New Zealand, having scored 678 runs. This includes six fifty-plus scores across seven innings, including three tons.

DYK

1,000 Test runs in 2024

The ongoing game saw Brook become the visiting batter with the joint-most Test hundreds on New Zealand soil (3). He joined nine other batters on this elite list, including Englishmen Graham Thorpe and Alec Stewart. Meanwhile, Brook also became the fourth batter after compatriots Root, Duckett and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal to complete 1,000 Test runs in 2024. Playing his 11th Test, he has raced to 1,099 runs at 61.05.