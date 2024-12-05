Summarize Simplifying... In short Megan Schutt's exceptional bowling performance led Australia to victory against India in the first Women's One Day International (WODI).

With this feat, Schutt now boasts 128 wickets from 92 WODIs, making her the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format.

Schutt took a career-best 5/19 (Source: X/@ICC)

Megan Schutt's fifer helps Australia beat India in 1st WODI

By Parth Dhall 03:58 pm Dec 05, 2024

What's the story Australia defeated India in the 1st Women's ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane, on December 5. The win was largely thanks to Megan Schutt's career-best 5/19 and debutant Georgia Voll's 42-ball 46*. This was Australia's first match after their disappointing ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign. Meanwhile, India failed to make the most of ideal batting conditions, managing just 100 in 34.2 overs.

Match summary: India's lowest total since 2012

India's total of 100 runs was their lowest in WODIs since they were bowled out for 79 by the same side in 2012. The team kept losing wickets at regular intervals, failing to lay a strong foundation. Jemimah Rodrigues was the top-scorer with 23 runs Meanwhile, Australia openers Voll and Phoebe Litchfield made a promising start. Although Australia were reduced from 48/0 to 77/4, India's bowling attack couldn't stop them from seizing control.

Schutt's five-wicket haul stuns India

Schutt was on fire with the new ball, as she ended up with her maiden five-wicket haul in WODIs. Her menacing outswing was too much to handle for India's batters, who faltered with their shot selection and running between the wickets. This was a career-defining moment for Schutt, who dismissed Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Saima Thakor, and Priya Mishra. The Aussie pacer conceded just 19 runs in 6.2 overs.

Schutt races to 128 WODI wickets

In addition to a fifer, Schutt also has 5 four-wicket hauls in the format. She has now raced to 128 wickets from 92 WODIs at an incredible average of 22.87. Her tally includes an economy rate of 4.14. Notably, Schutt has the fifth-most wickets for Australia in WODIs. Against India, the Aussie pacer has 18 wickets in 12 WODIs at 25.66.