Youngest batters with centuries in debut innings as Test captain 

Shubman Gill made a stunning start to his Test captaincy career by scoring a brilliant 147 against England at Headingley, Leeds. His brilliant knock meant India finished at a strong 471/10 while batting first in the opener of the five-Test series. It was indeed a knock of character from Gill, who batted at four for the first time in Tests. Meanwhile, here we look at the youngest batters to score tons in their maiden innings as Test captain.

#4 Shubman Gill - 25y 285d Gill comes at number four on this list as he aged 25 years and 285 days at the start of the Headingley game, as per ESPNcricinfo. His 147-run knock came off 227 balls and included 19 boundaries and one six. This was his sixth Test century and a maiden one outside Asia. Gill also became just the fourth Indian batter to clock a century in their maiden Test innings as captain.

#3 Steve Smith - 25y 198d At number three, we have Steve Smith of Australia who was 25 years and 198 days old at the time of his Test captaincy debut. The occasion was the 2014 Brisbane game against India and Smith starred with a brilliant 133 off 191 balls in the second innings. His knock was laced with 13 fours and two sixes as the Aussies posted 505/10 and later won the contest by four wickets.

#2 Alastair Cook - 25y 77d In Andrew Strauss's absence, Alastair Cook led England in the 2010 Chattogram Test against Bangladesh. He was just 25 years and 77 days old back then. The talismanic opener put up a batting exhibition and scored a stunning 173 off 283 balls in the first innings. His knock was studded with 16 fours and two sixes, helping England finish at 599/6d. The visitors eventually recorded an 181-run win.