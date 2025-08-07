Trump's Truth Social launches AI search engine to rival Google
What's the story
Truth Social, the social media platform backed by former US President Donald Trump, has launched an AI-powered search engine called Truth Search AI. The beta version of this innovative tool is already live. The move is seen as an effort to challenge Big Tech's dominance, particularly that of Google. The launch comes as a part of a larger trend where social media platforms are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
Strategic alliance
Collaboration with AI startup Perplexity
The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has partnered with San Francisco-based AI start-up, Perplexity, to power this new search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Perplexity provides an "answer engine." Powered by Perplexity, the Truth Search AI tool is designed to improve the Truth Social platform and significantly expand information access for its users.
Expansion plans
Availability and political implications
Currently, Truth Search AI is available on the web version of Truth Social. However, there are plans to bring it to iOS and Android apps in the near future. The launch of this tool has drawn attention due to its political context and the media sources it cites for answers.
Controversial biases
Tool's responses and media bias
The National, a UAE state-owned outlet, has observed that the responses generated by Truth Search AI often cite conservative media outlets like Fox News and Epoch Times. However, tests conducted by 404Media indicate that the tool isn't completely biased. When asked about the US economy and Trump-era tariffs, it reportedly gave unexpectedly critical answers citing economic slowdowns and tariff impacts.
Source management
Source control in Sonar API
A spokesperson from Perplexity confirmed that Truth Social is using its Sonar API, a developer tool that allows customization, including source restrictions. Despite not revealing the financial details of the deal, Perplexity clarified that Truth Social has full control over how the tool is set up. The Sonar API was launched earlier this year with features specifically designed to let clients filter or prioritize sources as per their requirements.
AI focus
Controversies and challenges ahead
The partnership between Truth Social and Perplexity comes at a time when AI is increasingly influencing US policy and technology development. President Trump has made AI a priority in his administration, issuing initiatives to promote American AI leadership. However, Perplexity has also come under fire for its data practices with allegations of copying or republishing without permission from BBC, Forbes, and Dow Jones. The company denies these claims, saying they stem from a misunderstanding of how AI works.