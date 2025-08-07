Trump's Truth Social launches AI search engine to rival Google

Truth Social, the social media platform backed by former US President Donald Trump , has launched an AI-powered search engine called Truth Search AI. The beta version of this innovative tool is already live. The move is seen as an effort to challenge Big Tech's dominance, particularly that of Google . The launch comes as a part of a larger trend where social media platforms are adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Strategic alliance Collaboration with AI startup Perplexity The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has partnered with San Francisco-based AI start-up, Perplexity, to power this new search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Perplexity provides an "answer engine." Powered by Perplexity, the Truth Search AI tool is designed to improve the Truth Social platform and significantly expand information access for its users.

Expansion plans Availability and political implications Currently, Truth Search AI is available on the web version of Truth Social. However, there are plans to bring it to iOS and Android apps in the near future. The launch of this tool has drawn attention due to its political context and the media sources it cites for answers.

Controversial biases Tool's responses and media bias The National, a UAE state-owned outlet, has observed that the responses generated by Truth Search AI often cite conservative media outlets like Fox News and Epoch Times. However, tests conducted by 404Media indicate that the tool isn't completely biased. When asked about the US economy and Trump-era tariffs, it reportedly gave unexpectedly critical answers citing economic slowdowns and tariff impacts.

Source management Source control in Sonar API A spokesperson from Perplexity confirmed that Truth Social is using its Sonar API, a developer tool that allows customization, including source restrictions. Despite not revealing the financial details of the deal, Perplexity clarified that Truth Social has full control over how the tool is set up. The Sonar API was launched earlier this year with features specifically designed to let clients filter or prioritize sources as per their requirements.