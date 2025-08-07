Next Article
AI bot mistook photo of Gaza girl for Yemen image
A recent photo of nine-year-old Mariam Dawwas from Gaza, taken by AFP's Omar al-Qattaa, was wrongly labeled by Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok as a 2018 image from Yemen.
The mix-up quickly spread online and led to accusations of misinformation—even though the photo is real and highlights the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Grok at first refused to admit its mistake but eventually owned up.
The incident spotlights how AI fact-checking can get things wrong, especially in sensitive situations.
Meanwhile, Mariam's health has sharply declined due to the ongoing blockade—a tough reminder that real lives are affected by the humanitarian crisis.