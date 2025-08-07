Scientists unveil 'silencer' to fix Maglev train tunnel boom

China 's latest prototype magnetic levitation (maglev) train, capable of speeds up to 600km/h, is facing a major engineering challenge: "tunnel boom." This phenomenon occurs when high-speed trains enter and exit tunnels, creating low-frequency shock waves due to compressed air in front of them. These shock waves can be disruptive and even damaging to structures. However, researchers have found a potential solution by installing innovative soundproofing buffers at tunnel entrances.

Solution New soundproofing buffers can reduce shock waves by 96% The new soundproofing buffers, which are porous and 100 meters long, can reduce shock waves by up to 96%. This could greatly improve operational safety and passenger comfort while also protecting nearby animals. The problem of tunnel boom was already known for conventional high-speed trains (up to 350km/h). However, it gets worse with faster trains as the strength of the shock wave increases rapidly.

Technology What is magnetic levitation? Magnetic levitation, or maglev, is a technology that uses magnetic force to lift and propel a train. It can travel at speeds of up to 600km/h without the friction of wheels against tracks. There are two types of suspension systems for maglev trains: electromagnetic suspension (EMS) and electrodynamic suspension (EDS). Both systems use electromagnets or superconducting coils to create repulsive and attractive forces that enable levitation.