Trump administration's funding freeze halts vital research at Harvard
Harvard's research scene just hit a major snag after the Trump administration froze federal funding amid a broader dispute involving accusations of antisemitism.
The move has left a $2.6 billion hole, forcing layoffs and shutting down labs—meaning crucial work like neurodegenerative disease studies and public health research is now stalled.
Funding freeze raises questions about political influence on research
Harvard tried to soften the blow with $250 million of its own funds, but that barely scratches the surface. Projects on opioid use disorder and more are in limbo after losing millions in grants.
This funding freeze isn't just about money—it's sparking debate over academic freedom and could set a worrying precedent for how politics influences scientific research in the US.