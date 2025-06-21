Shubman Gill attains these feats with 147 versus England

India's newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill , perished after scoring a superb 147 in the first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. Gill finished on 127* from 175 balls on Day 1 in India's score of 359/3. On Day 2, he added another 20 runs to his tally. India were 430/4 when Gill was dismissed by England spinner Shoaib Bashir. Here are the details.

Knock A knock of 147 and two brilliant stands Gill's 147 was laced with 19 fours and a six. He consumed 227 deliveries. He was part of a 209-run stand alongside Rishabh Pant for the 4th wicket. Earlier, he shared a 129-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1. Gill was solid in his approach and played a positive brand of cricket. He was ultimately dismissed by England spinner Shoaib Bashir.

Runs 2,000 Test runs, 6th hundred and 1st ton in SENA Gill has raced to 2,040 runs from 33 matches (60 innings) at 37.09. He owns 6 tons and 7 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gill hammered his maiden ton in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). Notably, this was his 2nd Test ton away (home of opposition). His other away ton came in Bangladesh.

Captaincy Records galore with ton on Test captaincy debut As per Cricbuzz, Gill became the ninth Indian to hit a 50+ score in maiden innings as Test captain. Aged 25y and 285d, Gill is the youngest of the nine Indian captains to do so. Gill also joined the likes of Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli in terms of hitting tons in debut innings as India's Test captains.

Do you know? 5th Indian captain with this record Gill is the 5th batter with a ton in debut match as India's Test captain. He joined Hazare, Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar and Kohli with this unique record.

Information 3 Test tons against England Gill owns three Test centuries versus England. In 11 matches (19 innings), he has racked up 739 runs versus England at 43.47. In addition to three tons, he has three fifties. He is the 20th Indian batter with 3-plus Test tons versus England.

Partnership Partnership feats attained with Pant Gill and Pant's 209-run stand is the 3rd-highest for India versus England in England after Sachin Tendulkar/Sourav Ganguly (249, Leeds. 2002) and Vijay Manjrekar/Vijay Hazare (222, Leeds, 1952). It's also India's 3rd-best stand at Headingley, Leeds. Gill and Pant also added the 8th-highest stand for India versus England in England.

Do you know? More records for Gill As per Cricbuzz, Gill is the 23rd player to score a century in debut innings as captain. He is also the fourth-youngest among those behind Herbie Taylor, Alastair Cook, and Steven Smith.