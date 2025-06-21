Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with these dual Test feats
What's the story
Rishabh Pant scored a superb 134-run knock versus England in the Headingley Test. Resuming Day 2 on 65*, Pant went on to get to his 7th Test century before perishing for 134. One major highlight of India's batting was the 209-run stand shared between Shubman Gill and Pant. Meanwhile, Pant has surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni with two unique feats in Tests for India.
Centuries
Most Test tons for India as a designated keeper
As mentioned, Pant slammed his 7th Test century. He now owns the most hundreds by a designated wicketkeeper for India, surpassing Dhoni. Former Indian skipper and keeper, Dhoni, hit 6 Test centuries in his career. Meanwhile, former keeper Wriddhiman Saha follows Pant and Dhoni with three tons. Most Test centuries by designated WKs (India): 7 Rishabh Pant 6 MS Dhoni 3 Wriddhiman Saha
Information
Pant goes past Dhoni's sixes tally for India in Tests
Pant's 134 from 178 balls had six sixes and 12 fours. With his six sixes, Pant has raced to a tally of 79 for India. Notably, he went past Dhoni, who hit 78 sixes in his Test career. Dhoni played 90 Tests, scoring 4,876 runs.