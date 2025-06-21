Pant owns 7 tons for India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with these dual Test feats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:09 pm Jun 21, 2025

What's the story

Rishabh Pant scored a superb 134-run knock versus England in the Headingley Test. Resuming Day 2 on 65*, Pant went on to get to his 7th Test century before perishing for 134. One major highlight of India's batting was the 209-run stand shared between Shubman Gill and Pant. Meanwhile, Pant has surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni with two unique feats in Tests for India.