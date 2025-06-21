Page Loader
Home / News / Sports News / Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with these dual Test feats
Summarize
Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with these dual Test feats
Pant owns 7 tons for India (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni with these dual Test feats

By Rajdeep Saha
Jun 21, 2025
06:09 pm
What's the story

Rishabh Pant scored a superb 134-run knock versus England in the Headingley Test. Resuming Day 2 on 65*, Pant went on to get to his 7th Test century before perishing for 134. One major highlight of India's batting was the 209-run stand shared between Shubman Gill and Pant. Meanwhile, Pant has surpassed the legendary MS Dhoni with two unique feats in Tests for India.

Centuries

Most Test tons for India as a designated keeper

As mentioned, Pant slammed his 7th Test century. He now owns the most hundreds by a designated wicketkeeper for India, surpassing Dhoni. Former Indian skipper and keeper, Dhoni, hit 6 Test centuries in his career. Meanwhile, former keeper Wriddhiman Saha follows Pant and Dhoni with three tons. Most Test centuries by designated WKs (India): 7 Rishabh Pant 6 MS Dhoni 3 Wriddhiman Saha

Information

Pant goes past Dhoni's sixes tally for India in Tests

Pant's 134 from 178 balls had six sixes and 12 fours. With his six sixes, Pant has raced to a tally of 79 for India. Notably, he went past Dhoni, who hit 78 sixes in his Test career. Dhoni played 90 Tests, scoring 4,876 runs.