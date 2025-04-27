IPL 2025: MI beat LSG, win fifth successive match
What's the story
Mumbai Indians beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 45 of the 2025 Indian Premier League encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.
The five-time champions successfully defended 215 through a concerted bowling effort. Jasprit Bumrah decimated LSG with four wickets.
Earlier, Ryan Rickelton and Suryakumar Yadav hammered whirlwind half-centuries to power the hosts.
MI are scripting an incredible turnaround, having won their last five matches.
MI innings
MI hammer 215/7 in 20 overs
MI lost Rohit Sharma early despite a positive start, after LSG elected to field.
However, Rickelton and Will Jacks ticked the scoreboard. Suryakumar's counter-attack in middle overs further bolstered MI.
The hosts later reached 215/7 with contributions from Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20).
Mayank Yadav, who made a comeback, as well as Avesh Khan took two wickets each for LSG.
LSG innings
How LSG's run-chase panned out
LSG too had a bright start but suffered an early blow in the form of Aiden Markram.
Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh then took them to 60 after six overs. However, LSG were suddenly down from 60/1 to 64/3.
Although Ayush Badoni and David Miller inspired hope in the LSG camp, impactful spells from Trent Boult and Bumrah restricted the visitors to 161/10.
Information
Jacks's impactful spell
It was Jacks's two-over spell that broke the Pooran-Marsh stand. He dismissed the dangerous Pooran before sending LSG skipper Rishabh Pant back in the same over. Jacks conceded 18 runs in two overs.
Rickelton
Rickelton slams his second IPL fifty
Rickelton, who was tested by Mayank Yadav at the start, launched a fierce counter-attack soon after.
Despite losing Rohit post a 33-run stand, the Proteas batter countered both pace and spin well. He took spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi to cleaners in the sixth over.
Rickelton smashed a 32-ball 58, a knock laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes. It was his second IPL fifty.
SKY
Another stellar knock from SKY's blade
Suryakumar continues his rich vein of form in IPL 2025.
He once again gave a display of his 360-degree strokes against LSG. He came in the ninth over, with MI at 88/2.
Suryakumar kept on ticking the scoreboard with his resounding boundaries. He slammed 54 off 28 balls (4 fours and 4 sixes).
SKY finished with a strike-rate of 192.86.
Milestone
Suryakumar completes 4,000 IPL runs
Suryakumar unlocked a special achievement during his knock. He completed 4,000 runs in the IPL.
SKY attained the feat with his 33rd run of the match. He became the 17th player to enter the 4,000-run club.
As per Cricbuzz, Suryakumar is the third-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs in terms of balls (2,714). He is behind Chris Gayle (2,653 balls) and AB de Villiers (2,658).
Information
Joint-most consecutive scores of 25 or more
According to Cricbuzz, Suryakumar has the joint-most consecutive scores of 25 or more in the IPL (10 in 2025). SKY's scores this season read 54, 40*, 68*, 26, 40, 28, 67, 27*, 48, and 29. He shares the record with Robin Uthappa (10 in 2014).
Bumrah
King Bumrah rattles LSG
Bumrah was clearly the pick of MI's bowlers in the match. He first dismissed Markram and then destroyed the middle order in his final spell.
The right-arm seamer dismissed a well-set Miller in the 16th over. He also knocked over Abdul Samad and Avesh in the same over, on consecutive deliveries.
Bumrah conceded just 22 runs in four overs.
Record
MI's highest wicket-taker in IPL
Bumrah has now become the highest wicket-taker of Mumbai Indians in the IPL.
The star pacer displaced his long-time mentor Lasith Malinga, with his first wicket, to attain this feat.
The latter had retired with a record 170 wickets from 122 matches at an incredible average of 19.79.
Bumrah has now taken 174 wickets, the second-most for a franchise in IPL history.
Spell
Impactful spell from Boult
Although LSG lost Markram early, Pooran and Marsh took them to 60.
Marsh, who was batting well, propelled the Super Giants past 100. This is when Boult dismissed Marsh to give MI impetus.
The left-arm seamer also removed a well-set Ayush Badoni before getting rid of Digvesh Singh Rathi. He conceded just 20 runs from four overs.
Milestone
Boult races to 50 IPL wickets for MI
Boult has become the eighth player to complete 50 wickets for MI in IPL history.
The Kiwi pacer now has 51 wickets from 39 IPL encounters at an average of 22.96 for the five-time champions. His tally includes 2 four-fers and an economy rate of 8.09.
Boult helped MI win their fifth IPL title in 2020.
Information
Another victory for MI
As mentioned, MI have now won five successive matches after a poor start to the 2025 IPL season. With 12 points, they have re-entered the top four. On the other hand, LSG stand sixth with 10 points.
Information
Five successive wins for MI
As per Cricbuzz, this is the seventh IPL season where MI have won five-plus back-to-back matches. The five-time champions won six consecutive games in 2008 and 2017 (champions).