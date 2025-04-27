MI lost Rohit Sharma early despite a positive start, after LSG elected to field.

However, Rickelton and Will Jacks ticked the scoreboard. Suryakumar's counter-attack in middle overs further bolstered MI.

The hosts later reached 215/7 with contributions from Naman Dhir (25*) and Corbin Bosch (20).

Mayank Yadav, who made a comeback, as well as Avesh Khan took two wickets each for LSG.