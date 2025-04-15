What's the story

Albeit in a losing cause, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant displayed his batting brilliance against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 IPL match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

He brought up his first-ever half-century for LSG and 19th overall in IPL history, by smashing a one-handed six off Matheesha Pathirana's bowling.

However, Pathirana later redeemed himself by trapping Pant.

Here we decode their rivalry in T20 cricket.