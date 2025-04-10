IPL: Sanju Samson fined ₹24 lakh for 2nd over-rate offense
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson, has been fined ₹24 lakh after his team was found guilty of a second slow over-rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The penalty was imposed after RR's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, a captain is fined ₹24 lakh for a second over-rate offense in a single season.
Player fines
Penalties for players and captains
As per ESPNcricinfo, apart from the captain's fine, other players in the playing XI (including the Impact Player) will be fined ₹6 lakh or 25% of their match fees—whichever is lesser.
The penalty was levied after RR's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
Team's record
Previous offense and current season performance
Notably, this was RR's second over-rate violation this season.
The first one occurred under Riyan Parag's captaincy when Samson was playing only as an Impact Player due to a finger injury.
The first offense came against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last month, with Parag also being fined ₹24 lakh.
After their recent loss to GT, RR have now lost three out of five games this season, having won two in a row earlier.
Win
All-round Gujarat Titans floor Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025
Sai Sudharsan's stellar performance propelled the GT to a daunting 217 for six against the RR in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
In response, the Royals failed to get past GT's score. Prasidh Krishna continued to excel for GT.
He finished with a three-wicket haul.
Shimron Hetmyer fought hard for RR with a knock of 52 from 32 balls. RR perished for 159 runs in 19.2 overs.