What's the story

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson, has been fined ₹24 lakh after his team was found guilty of a second slow over-rate in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 season.

The penalty was imposed after RR's match against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

As per Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, a captain is fined ₹24 lakh for a second over-rate offense in a single season.