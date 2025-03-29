How has Sanju Samson performed versus CSK in IPL? Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Rajasthan Royals ace Sanju Samson when he comes out to bat against Chennai Super Kings in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.
The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, starting at 7:30pm IST.
Samson hasn't enjoyed facing the Super Kings in IPL over the years.
We decode his stats.
Stats
Samson averages 15.26 versus CSK
In 16 matches versus CSK (15 innings), Samson has amassed a total of 229 runs at just 15.26, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He has managed a solitary fifty in addition to posting three ducks.
His strike rate against CSK reads a paltry 113.93, having faced 209 balls. He has smoked 13 fours and 13 sixes.
Information
Samson has been dismissed by Jadeja three times
Veteran CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Samson three times in the IPL across 10 innings. Samson has faced 62 balls, scoring 81 runs at an average of 27. His strike rate is 130.64.
Do you know?
Samson is closing in on 4,500 IPL runs
Samson is two shy of the 4,500-run mark in the IPL. He owns 4,498 runs from 170 matches (165 innings) at 30.80 with the help of 26 fifties and three centuries.