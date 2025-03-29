What's the story

All eyes will be on Rajasthan Royals ace Sanju Samson when he comes out to bat against Chennai Super Kings in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Sunday.

The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, starting at 7:30pm IST.

Samson hasn't enjoyed facing the Super Kings in IPL over the years.

We decode his stats.