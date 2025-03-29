What's the story

Ishan Kishan has enjoyed a mixed start for his new franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

After smashing a whirlwind unbeaten century in SRH's opener against Rajasthan Royals, the southpaw was out for a first-ball duck versus Lucknow Super Giants.

Kishan will be hoping to be amongst the runs when SRH face Delhi Capitals in match number 10 on Sunday.