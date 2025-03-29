How has Ishan Kishan fared against DC in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan has enjoyed a mixed start for his new franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 Indian Premier League season.
After smashing a whirlwind unbeaten century in SRH's opener against Rajasthan Royals, the southpaw was out for a first-ball duck versus Lucknow Super Giants.
Kishan will be hoping to be amongst the runs when SRH face Delhi Capitals in match number 10 on Sunday.
Stats
Kishan averages a handsome 146.38 against DC
Kishan has enjoyed facing the Capitals in IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 16 matches, the batter owns a tally of 527 runs at an average of 43.91.
His strike rate reads a healthy 146.38. Kishan owns three fifties against DC with the best of an unbeaten 81.
He has hammered 56 fours and 21 sixes.
Information
Decoding Kishan's overall IPL stats
Former Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians star Kishan owns 2,750 IPL runs at 29.25. In addition to a century, he has hit 16 fifties. Kishan has slammed 266 fours and 125 sixes. His strike rate reads 137.91.
Auction
Kishan was bought by SRH for ₹11.25 crore
Kishan was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Kishan was bought by Mumbai Indians for a staggering ₹15.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He performed consistently for them over the last three years.
Before that, he played for MI from 2018 to 2021. He was bought for ₹6.20 crore by MI in the 2018 auction.