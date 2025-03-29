Cheteshwar Pujara questions CSK's middle order after loss to RCB
What's the story
Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Cheteshwar Pujara has raised concerns over the team's middle-order strength.
Pujara's statement comes after CSK's 50-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 8 of the IPL 2025 season at their home ground in Chepauk.
He opined that CSK's middle order lacking firepower could prove to be a major disadvantage in a high-intensity tournament like the IPL.
Here's what Pujara had to say.
Dependence
Pujara highlights reliance on middle-order
Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pujara highlighted that apart from Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad, there are major issues in CSK's batting line-up.
He stressed the middle-order needs to start scoring runs soon as CSK depend on it a lot.
"Yes, their top-order is their strength but when they don't perform well that's the time the middle-order has to step up," he said.
Match recap
CSK's performance and fan disappointment
In the match against RCB, CSK failed to chase down the target of 197 runs, finishing at 146 for eight in their allotted overs.
This defeat was their first against RCB at Chepauk since 2008.
Opener Ravindra was the top scorer for CSK with a knock of 41 runs while former captain MS Dhoni contributed an unbeaten 30 off just 16 balls.
Resilience
Pujara believes CSK can bounce back
Pujara, who was part of the CSK franchise in 2021, hinted that once CSK start playing at home again, they will be able to perform better.
He also acknowledged the disappointment among die-hard CSK fans after such a huge loss against RCB.
"There's a lot to learn for CSK," he said. "If you're a CSK fan, you'd really be disappointed today."
Middle order
CSK's middle-order collapse leads to defeat
CSK suffered in the run-chase, scoring 30/3 in the powerplay overs.
The collapse started when skipper Gaikwad was dismissed for a duck after the departure of Rahul Tripathi, who opened alongside Ravindra.
The likes of Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran and Shivam Dube failed to provide an impetus in CSK's middle order.
Hooda scored 4 whereas Curran struggled with a 13-ball 8. Dube then fell for 19.
CSK were reduced to 80/6 in the 13th over with Dube's dismissal.
Match recap
All-round RCB humble CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2025
RCB set a daunting target of 197 runs, having scored 196/7 in their 20 overs.
Captain Rajat Patidar spearheaded his side with a brilliant half-century (51 off 32 balls).
CSK could only reach 146/8 in their innings.
Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/18), and Liam Livingstone (2/28) were instrumental in breaking CSK's batting order.