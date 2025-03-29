What's the story

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Cheteshwar Pujara has raised concerns over the team's middle-order strength.

Pujara's statement comes after CSK's 50-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 8 of the IPL 2025 season at their home ground in Chepauk.

He opined that CSK's middle order lacking firepower could prove to be a major disadvantage in a high-intensity tournament like the IPL.

Here's what Pujara had to say.