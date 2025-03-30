Sanju Samson completes 4,500 runs in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Star batter Sanju Samson has completed 4,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Samson reached the landmark in the 2025 IPL encounter against Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.
Rajasthan Royals's regular skipper, who is not leading in this match due to injury, attained the feat with his 2nd run.
Here are the key stats.
Information
Samson perishes for 20 runs versus CSK
Samson scored a 16-ball 20 after RR were asked to bat by CSK. He was part of an 82-run stand alongside Nitish Rana for the 2nd wicket. Noor Ahmad dismissed Samson, who struck at 125.
Milestone
Fourteenth player with this feat
Samson has become the 14th player to touch the 4,500-run mark in the IPL.
The 30-year-old, who made his IPL debut in 2013, has now featured in 171 matches. He completed 4,500 runs in his 166th inning (now 4,518).
Samson made his IPL debut for RR in 2013. He played for Delhi Capitals in 2016 and 2017 before returning to the RR setup.
Information
Samson features as an Impact Player
As reported earlier, Samson will not serve as captain in RR's first three games of IPL 2025. Riyan Parag is leading RR in his place. Samson scored 66 in RR's opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He managed 13 versus Kolkata Knight Riders next.
Records
Notable records of Samson in IPL
With 3,841 runs, Samson is the highest run-scorer for RR in the IPL. Jos Buttler remains the only other batter with 3,000-plus runs in this regard (3,055).
Samson has the joint-most fifty-plus scores for RR in the IPL, with Buttler (25).
The former owns the highest score by a player on captaincy debut for a franchise (119 for RR against PBKS, Wankhede, 2021).