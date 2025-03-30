What's the story

Star batter Sanju Samson has completed 4,500 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Samson reached the landmark in the 2025 IPL encounter against Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals's regular skipper, who is not leading in this match due to injury, attained the feat with his 2nd run.

Here are the key stats.