Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene hopes fans will support Hardik Pandya when he returns to the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2025.

This comes after a controversial 2024 season which saw Pandya shift from Gujarat Titans to MI and faced a lot of boos from fans.

The Ahmedabad crowd's reaction is particularly significant as Pandya prepares for his first match of the season against GT in Ahmedabad.

Here's more.