The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named its best T20I Team for the year 2024, with Indian batting star Rohit Sharma as the captain.

The elite XI overall features four Indians: Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.

The honor comes after Sharma's successful captaincy led India to a T20 World Cup final victory over South Africa last year.

