Rohit Sharma named captain of ICC's T20I Team of 2024
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named its best T20I Team for the year 2024, with Indian batting star Rohit Sharma as the captain.
The elite XI overall features four Indians: Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya.
The honor comes after Sharma's successful captaincy led India to a T20 World Cup final victory over South Africa last year.
Here are further details.
Sharma
Sharma's remarkable performance in 2024
As a player and a leader, Sharma had an incredible 2024.
The veteran opener scored 378 runs in just 11 matches, averaging 42.00 with a strike rate of over 160.
His phenomenal run featured three half-centuries during India's successful T20 World Cup campaign, one of which was a stunning 92 against Australia in the Super Eight stage.'
Pandya
Pandya's all-round excellence in T20I cricket
Pandya, another Indian in the ICC's T20I Team of the Year, showcased his all-round abilities throughout 2024.
In 17 matches, he scored 352 runs and picked up 16 wickets.
His brilliant performance was most evident in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, where he defended 16 runs in the final over to help India clinch the title.
Bowlers
Bumrah and Arshdeep's significant contributions
Bumrah, who made a stunning T20I comeback in 2024, spearheaded India's bowling attack to perfection.
He picked 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of just 8.26.
Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep was India's leading wicket-taker last year with 36 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 13.50.
The performances of both players were key to India's successful campaign.
International players
Head, Azam, and Khan secure spots in ICC's team
From Australia, only Travis Head has made it to the ICC's Best T20I Team of 2024.
Meanwhile, Babar Azam is the only representative from Pakistan in this elite team.
Afghanistan's deadly spinner Rashid Khan also made it to the team, adding more diversity to it.
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, WI's Nicholas Pooran, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza, and England's Phil Salt complete the XI.
Information
Men's T20I team of the year
Men's T20I team of 2024: Rohit Sharma (captain), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.