Haris Rauf helped Pakistan win the ODI series Down Under

Rauf, Wyatt-Hodge named ICC Players of the Month (November 2024)

What's the story The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan's Haris Rauf and England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge as the Players of the Month for November 2024. This is the first time they have been awarded the Player of the Month. While Rauf, the Pakistan seamer, helped the side win the ODI series in Australia, Wyatt-Hodge shone in England's WT20I matches over South Africa. Here are further details.

Haris Rauf's stellar performance in Australia

Rauf's award-winning performance was defined by his impactful bowling spells in Australia, which helped Pakistan clinch their first ODI series win in the country since 2002. He outshone other star pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen to win November's prize. Rauf is second Pakistani player to recieve the prestigious award for the second successive month, with Noman Ali bagging the same in October.

Rauf's rise in ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings

In November, Rauf featured in nine white-ball games, picking 18 wickets in Australia and Zimbabwe. His phenomenal average of 16.61 for 13 ODI wickets also helped him rise in the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings. This ranking jump came after Pakistan's historic series win against world champions Australia on their home soil.

Rauf's return to form in T20I contests

Rauf's return to form was further highlighted by his performance in the next T20I contests. He took four wickets for 22 runs in the 2nd match in Sydney, showcasing his speed and aggression. On receiving the award, Rauf thanked everyone and said he would contribute more to Pakistan cricket's success.

Wyatt-Hodge's outstanding performance against South Africa

On the women's side, England's Wyatt-Hodge was honored for her outstanding display in November's contests against South Africa. She was instrumental in England's emphatic WT20I win over South Africa, having bagged scores of 78 and 53*. Wyatt-Hodge bettered fellow nominees Sharmin Akhter (Bangladesh) and Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) to become the ICC Women's Player of the Month.

About the prestigious award

The ICC acknowledges brilliant performances every month in men's and women's categories internationally, and therefore, those players are nominated. Eventually, one of them is picked as the winner for that particular month. The ICC has been handing out these monthly awards since the start of 2021. Renowned journalists and former cricketers form the voting panel. Meanwhile, the public has 10% voting rights.