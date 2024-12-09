Summarize Simplifying... In short Uttar Pradesh (UP) has triumphed over Andhra to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 SMAT.

UP's skipper, Bhuvneshwar, shone with two wickets, bringing his T20 career total to an impressive 310.

The team is now set to face Delhi in a thrilling quarter-final clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 11.

UP, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, won by four wickets

SMAT 2024/25: Uttar Pradesh beat Andhra to reach quarter-finals

By Parth Dhall 08:22 pm Dec 09, 202408:22 pm

What's the story Uttar Pradesh beat Andhra to reach the quarter-finals of the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. UP successfully chased down 157, with Rinku Singh and Vipraj Nigam shining forth at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Earlier skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vipraj took two wickets each. UP would now face Delhi in the second quarter-final on December 11.

Andhra innings

Andhra lose early wickets before stabilizing

Andhra were off to a shaky start after being invited to bat. They lost openers Srikar Bharat and Ashwin Hebbar in the Powerplay. They were eventually down to 86/5 as UP dominated the middle phase. However, SDNV Prasad (34*) and KV Sasikanth (23*) eventually propelled Andhra to 156/6. Nigam was the pick of UP's bowlers, having taken two wickets for 20 runs (four overs).

UP innings

Rinku, Nigam power UP to victory

Aryan Juyal and Karan Sharma started well for UP with a 70-run stand. The latter hammered a 31-ball 48. However, Kodavandla Sudharsan dismissed them in one over to give Andhra momentum. By the 16th over, UP were down to 109/6. Rinku and Nigam joined forces thereafter, guiding UP to victory. Sasikanth leaked 22 runs in the 17th over, which turned the tide for UP.

Bhuvneshwar raced to 310 T20 wickets

As mentioned, UP skipper Bhuvneshwar took two wickets in the match. Bhuvneshwar, who was once India's mainstay pacer across formats, has raced to 310 wickets from 294 matches. He took 90 wickets in 87 T20Is for India.

UP to face Delhi in second quarter-final

All eight quarter-finals for the 2024/25 SMAT have been sealed. UP become the eighth side to reach this stage. They will face Delhi in their quarter-final clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 11.

Rinku, Nigam shine in death overs