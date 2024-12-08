Summarize Simplifying... In short The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25 knockouts are set to heat up Bengaluru and Alur, with pre-quarterfinals and quarterfinals scheduled for December 9 and 11 respectively.

The semi-finals and grand finale will follow on December 13 and 15, all to be aired live on Sports 18 and JioCinema.

Keep an eye on Bihar's Sakibul Gani, the current top run-scorer, and wicket leaders Mukesh Choudhary of Maharashtra and Kumar Kartikeya of MP.

Only 10 teams remain in contention for the title

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024/25: Key details of knockouts

By Parth Dhall 02:41 pm Dec 08, 202402:41 pm

What's the story The 17th edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 cricket tournament, has now entered its decisive knockout stage. The competition that started on November 23 will see 10 teams battle it out in the all-important stage. The top-placed teams from each of the five groups and the best second-placed side have qualified for the quarter-finals. Here are further details.

Team standings

Teams that have qualified for the knockouts

The teams that have won their respective groups are Baroda (Group B), Delhi (Group C), Madhya Pradesh (Group A), Mumbai (Group E), and Vidarbha (Group D). Saurashtra also qualified for the quarter-finals as the best second-placed team from Group B. The other four quarter-final spots will be occupied by winners of pre-quarterfinal matches involving Bengal, Andhra, Uttar Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

Match schedule

Knockouts to be held in Bengaluru and Alur

The 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts will be played in Bengaluru and Alur. The pre-quarterfinals will be played on December 9, with Bengal taking on Chandigarh and Andhra facing Uttar Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The quarter-finals will be played on December 11, with Baroda and Delhi taking on winners of pre-quarterfinals. Madhya Pradesh will take on Saurashtra, and Mumbai will face Vidarbha at Alur Cricket Stadium.

Upcoming matches

Semi-finals and final: Here's the schedule

The semi-finals will be played on December 13 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, where the winners of the quarter-final matches will vie for a place in the final. The grand finale of India's premier domestic T20 tournament will be played on December 15 in Bengaluru. All knockout matches will be aired live on Sports 18, with live streaming on JioCinema app and website.

Runs

Most runs and wickets

Bihar's Sakibul Gani is currently the highest run-scorer of the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He owns 353 runs from seven games at a strike-rate of 142.33. Hyderabad's Tilak Varma follows him with 327 runs, having struck at 169.43. Maharashtra's Mukesh Choudhary and MP's Kumar Kartikeya lead the wickets column with 15 scalps each.