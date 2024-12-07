Summarize Simplifying... In short Gus Atkinson's hat-trick led England to a commanding position against New Zealand in a recent Test match.

Atkinson's feat, the 15th by an English bowler and the 50th in Test cricket history, ended New Zealand's innings at 125 runs, giving England a 155-run lead.

Atkinson's feat, the 15th by an English bowler and the 50th in Test cricket history, ended New Zealand's innings at 125 runs, giving England a 155-run lead.

Atkinson's impressive performance, which included dismissing Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, and Tim Southee, has elevated his career stats to 47 wickets across 10 Tests.

The remarkable achievement came during the Wellington Test (Image source: X/@ICC)

Gus Atkinson's Test hat-trick propels England against New Zealand

What's the story Young England pacer Gus Atkinson has written his name in the annals of cricket history by becoming the 15th English player to take a Test hat-trick. The remarkable achievement came during the second Test match against New Zealand in Wellington. Atkinson's brilliant performance meant the hosts were bundled out for 125 in response to England's first innings total of 280/10. Here are further details.

Atkinson's hat-trick dismantles New Zealand's innings

New Zealand started the day at a precarious 86/5, trailing England's first-innings total by 194 runs. The pressure was further intensified by Brydon Carse, who claimed two early wickets. Despite resistance from Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith, Atkinson's hat-trick brought a swift end to New Zealand's innings at just 125 runs. Notably, Atkinson's partner-in-crime Brydon Carse also dismissed four batters (4/46).

A closer look at Atkinson's historic hat-trick

Atkinson's hat-trick started with Nathan Smith, who miscalculated a delivery that surprisingly bounced off his gloves onto the stumps. The second wicket was Matt Henry, who was caught off guard by a sharp bouncer and caught by Ben Duckett at gully. The last dismissal was Tim Southee, who was trapped lbw after playing back to a full delivery. These three quick dismissals gave England a 155-run first-innings lead.

Atkinson's hat-trick marks milestones in Test cricket

Atkinson's hat-trick is the 15th by an English bowler in men's Test cricket, and the first since Moeen Ali's feat against South Africa in 2017. It also marks the 50th Test hat-trick in cricket history (47 in men's Tests and three in women's Tests). This feat puts Atkinson in the company of legends like Stuart Broad, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shane Warne. Meanwhile, Maurice Allom and Ryan Sidebottom are the only other England bowlers with hat-tricks vs NZ in Tests.

Here are Atkinson's stats

Atkinson overall finished with 4/31 across 8.5 overs. He has now raced to 47 wickets across 10 Tests at a fine average of 21.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes three fifers and a match 10-wicket haul. In two Tests against NZ, he has taken seven wickets at 21.28. The pacer also recorded his best figures in an away Test match.