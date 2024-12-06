Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Gqeberha Test, Pathum Nissanka shone with a score of 89 against South Africa, despite an early drop in his innings.

He missed a chance to score a hundred, getting out in the 56th over.

Nissanka smashed his 7th Test fifty (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Gqeberha Test: Pathum Nissanka shines with 89 versus South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 08:45 pm Dec 06, 202408:45 pm

What's the story Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka missed out on a well deserved century on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against South Africa at St Georges' Park, Gqeberha. Nissanka added 41 runs alongside Dimuth Karunaratne before helping his side move on with a 109-run stand with Dinesh Chandimal. Thereafter, he added another 49-run stand alongside Angelo Mathews. We decode his performance and stats.

Nissanka makes his presence felt

Nissanka was dropped early on in his innings off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. Thereafter, the star batter gained authority and alongside Chandimal, he dominated the 2nd session. Notably, the two saw off the threat early on and then the runs started to flow. SL went to tea at 103/1. In the 3rd session, Chandimal perished before Nissanka continued to get runs.

Nissanka gifts his wicket to the Proteas

Nissanka threw away an excellent opportunity to score a hundred. He decoded to give the charge to spinner Keshav Maharaj and an attempted slog sweep saw him miss the ball completely. He was out in the 56th over.

7th Test fifty for Nissanka

Nissanka's 89 was laced with 11 fours and a six. He faced 157 deliveries. In 15 matches (25 innings), Nissanka has raced to 899 runs at 39.08. He slammed his 7th fifty in Tests (100s: 2). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 7 away matches (home of opposition), Nissanka surpassed 500 runs (562 at 56.20). He hit his 4th fifty away (100s: 2).

4,500 runs in FC cricket

Nissanka's 89 also saw him get past 4,500 runs in First-Class cricket. Playing his 50th match in the format, he now owns 4,531 runs. This was his 20th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 16).