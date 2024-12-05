Baroda shatter records with highest-ever total in T20 cricket
Baroda have scripted history after registering the highest-ever total in T20 cricket. The Krunal Pandya-led team scored a mammoth 349/5 against Sikkim in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match in Indore. The score beat Zimbabwe's record of 344/4, which was set earlier this year against Gambia in Nairobi. Bhanu Pania slammed an unbeaten 134(51) for Baroda. Here are the key stats.
Pania's unbeaten 134 powers Baroda to record-breaking total
Bhanu Pania was the star of Baroda's record-breaking innings, scoring an unbeaten 134 off 51 balls. His extraordinary knock, which had 15 maximums and 5 fours, contributed significantly to the team's historic total. Pania's performance was complemented by Shivalik Sharma (55 off 17 balls), Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17 balls), Vishnu Solanki (50 off 16 balls), and Shashwat Rawat (43 off 16 balls). They hit a staggering number of boundaries during their innings.
Baroda's innings sets new record for most sixes
Besides smashing the highest total, Baroda also recorded the most sixes in a T20. The team smashed an astounding 37 sixes, breaking the previous record of 27 struck by Zimbabwe against Gambia. Notably, Baroda's record total of 349/5 not only breaks Zimbabwe's record but also overshadows India's highest T20I score of 297/6, achieved against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in October 2024.
Baroda script a record 263-run win
Baroda later won the match by a mammoth 263 runs, now the fourth-largest margin of victory in T20s (by runs). Sikkim were restricted to 86/7 in 20 overs, with Robin Limboo being their top-scorer (20). Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva and Mahesh Pithiya took two wickets each for the Krunal-led side. Meanwhile, Krunal himself took a wicket for just eight runs in four overs.