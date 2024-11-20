Hardik Pandya to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy under Krunal
Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback in domestic cricket as he joins Baroda for the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The team will be led by his brother Krunal Pandya. The tournament starts on November 23, a day before the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction begins in Jeddah. This will be Hardik's return after a long break from domestic cricket. His last appearance for Baroda came in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season.
Hardik's previous SMAT outing and return to domestic cricket
Hardik's last SMAT appearance was in January 2016, a match against Uttar Pradesh, which catapulted his career. Less than a week after this game, he made his T20I debut for India. His absence from the domestic circuit has been due to overlapping international commitments and frequent injuries. However, the BCCI has now made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to play domestic tournaments when available, which is why Hardik is part of the Baroda squad for SMAT.
Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in SMAT
The Baroda team, led by Hardik's elder brother Krunal, had a good run in the last SMAT season. They made it to the final but lost to Punjab in Mohali. Hardik's inclusion in the side is expected to bolster their chances in Group B, which features strong teams like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
Hardik featured for India in South Africa T20Is
Hardik was recently retained as Mumbai Indians's captain in the IPL, while Krunal was released by the Lucknow Super Giants. The former featured in the T20I series in South Africa and has been training with Mumbai Indians. Baroda have had a solid run in the ongoing domestic season. They topped Group A in the Ranji Trophy first phase (27 points). With Hardik's firepower, they should have a strong SMAT campaign.