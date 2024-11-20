Summarize Simplifying... In short Hardik Pandya, who last played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) in 2016, is set to return to the domestic tournament as part of the Baroda squad, led by his elder brother Krunal.

This comes as the BCCI now requires centrally contracted players to participate in domestic games when available.

Hardik's inclusion is expected to strengthen Baroda's performance in the upcoming season, following their solid run in the Ranji Trophy and their previous SMAT season where they reached the finals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Pandya last played a domestic game in 2018/19

Hardik Pandya to play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy under Krunal

By Parth Dhall 10:06 am Nov 20, 202410:06 am

What's the story Indian cricket star Hardik Pandya is all set to make a comeback in domestic cricket as he joins Baroda for the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). The team will be led by his brother Krunal Pandya. The tournament starts on November 23, a day before the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction begins in Jeddah. This will be Hardik's return after a long break from domestic cricket. His last appearance for Baroda came in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy season.

Career trajectory

Hardik's previous SMAT outing and return to domestic cricket

Hardik's last SMAT appearance was in January 2016, a match against Uttar Pradesh, which catapulted his career. Less than a week after this game, he made his T20I debut for India. His absence from the domestic circuit has been due to overlapping international commitments and frequent injuries. However, the BCCI has now made it mandatory for centrally contracted players to play domestic tournaments when available, which is why Hardik is part of the Baroda squad for SMAT.

Team dynamics

Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in SMAT

The Baroda team, led by Hardik's elder brother Krunal, had a good run in the last SMAT season. They made it to the final but lost to Punjab in Mohali. Hardik's inclusion in the side is expected to bolster their chances in Group B, which features strong teams like Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

Current form

Hardik featured for India in South Africa T20Is

Hardik was recently retained as Mumbai Indians's captain in the IPL, while Krunal was released by the Lucknow Super Giants. The former featured in the T20I series in South Africa and has been training with Mumbai Indians. Baroda have had a solid run in the ongoing domestic season. They topped Group A in the Ranji Trophy first phase (27 points). With Hardik's firepower, they should have a strong SMAT campaign.