Tennis legend Rafael Nadal bows out with Davis Cup defeat
Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam champion, has officially retired from professional tennis. The 38-year-old Spanish great's final match ended in a defeat, at the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Nadal in straight sets. Despite the loss, Nadal was content with his professional and personal legacy, he said during a post-match ceremony in Malaga. The Spaniard had earlier announced that he will retire from tennis following the Davis Cup.
Nadal reflects on his legacy and career
In his farewell speech, Nadal reflected on his legacy. He said, "I leave with the peace of mind that I have left a legacy, which I really feel is not just a sporting one but a personal one." He said the love he has received from fans goes beyond what he has achieved on the court. Nadal also thanked several people who have shaped his career.
Nadal's tribute to his uncle and family
Nadal also paid tribute to his uncle, Toni Nadal, who coached him since childhood. He also thanked his supportive family. "I had the luck that I had my uncle that was a tennis coach in my village when I was a very, very small kid, and a great family that supports me in every moment," said Nadal.
Tennis community honors Nadal's retirement
Nadal's retirement was accompanied by a video montage with messages from former and current players, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Serena Williams. The montage was played on screens around the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga where over 10,000 fans witnessed the end of his career. Former Spanish football stars, Raul and Andres Iniesta also hailed Nadal in this video.
Nadal looks forward to future as tennis ambassador
Sharing his future plans, Nadal said he wanted to continue promoting tennis and thanked his family, team, and friends for their support throughout his career. "My body has told me it doesn't want to play tennis anymore and I have to accept that," he said. He also hoped of being a "good ambassador" for the sport in the coming years.
Nadal leaves behind a rich legacy
In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20+ singles honors - Djokovic (24) and Federer (20). Nadal has won every major at least twice (French Open: 14, Australian Open: 2, Wimbledon: 2, and US Open: 4). He also has the third-most singles match-wins at Grand Slams (314-44). King of Clay, Nadal has won eight more Roland Garros titles than Bjorn Borg, who owns six titles, the second-most.