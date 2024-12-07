Summarize Simplifying... In short In the England vs New Zealand Test, Bethell and Duckett's impressive performances, scoring 96 and 92 runs respectively, helped England take a lead of over 400 runs.

Gus Atkinson's hat-trick and Brydon Carse's four wickets further strengthened England's position.

The first day saw Harry Brook's century and his partnership with Ollie Pope, contributing significantly to England's score. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England's lead has gone past 400 runs (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

England vs New Zealand: Bethell, Duckett dismissed in 90s

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:53 am Dec 07, 202409:53 am

What's the story England have seized a dominant position in the ongoing second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett batted exceedingly well on Day 2 and added 187 runs for the second wicket. However, both batters missed out on tons, having been dismissed by Tim Southee in the 90s. Notably, this could have been Bethell's maiden hundred in First-Class cricket.

Player highlights

Bethell and Duckett's performances bolster England's position

Bethell, playing just his second Test, delivered a mature performance in the third innings with a score of 96. His innings ended when wicket-keeper Tom Blundell caught him off Southee's delivery. Duckett also contributed significantly before being dismissed by Southee for 92 runs. The duo added a mammoth 187 runs after Zak Crawley's (8) early departure, taking England's overall lead past 400 runs. Both batters showcased remarkable intent and scored runs at a rate of over 5.

Duckett

Over 2,200 Test runs for Duckett

Duckett could have scored his fifth Test century. The left-handed batter was dismissed for 92 off 112 balls (6 fours, 1 six). The southpaw now has 2,255 runs from 31 Tests at an average of 41. His tally includes as many as 17 fifty-plus scores (13 fifties). 316 of his runs have come come against the Kiwis at 39.50 as this was his second fifty against them.

Bethell

Career-best score for Bethell

Bethell, who made 96 off 110 balls, smoked 10 fours and three sixes during his stay. This is now his career-best score in First-Class cricket. Notably, the 21-year-old made a sensational entry into Test cricket, scoring the joint-second fastest debut half-century (50* off 37 balls). He now owns 172 runs across two Tests at 57.33. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his seventh FC fifty as he has raced to 894 runs at 27-plus.

Bowling achievements

Atkinson's hat-trick propels England to dominance

Earlier in the day. England seamer Gus Atkinson pulled off a sensational hat-trick, getting the last three New Zealand batters out off consecutive balls. Brydon Carse also kept up his good run, getting both overnight batters out after New Zealand resumed at 86/5. Carse and Atkinson finished with four wickets apiece as the hosts were folded for just 125.

Day 1 recap

Brook's century and partnership with Pope

On the opening day of the second Test, Harry Brook's brilliant century (123 off 115 balls) took England to 280/10. His partnership with Ollie Pope for the fifth wicket proved to be the turning point of England's innings, pulling them up from a precarious position at 43/4. The duo contributed a vital 174 runs to the total, reminiscent of their monumental stand in the first Test.