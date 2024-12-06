Mathews has unlocked a new milestone (Image Source: X/@ICC)

Angelo Mathews surpasses 8,000 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:03 pm Dec 06, 202409:03 pm

What's the story Veteran Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews has unlocked a new milestone in his Test career. Mathews has gone past 8,000 runs in Test cricket. The middle order batter attained the milestone on Day 2 of the 2nd Test match against South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha. He reached the mark with his 34th run. Mathews remained unbeaten on 40 at stumps (Day 2).

Runs

Breaking down Mathews' 8,000 Test runs

Playing his 116th Test, Mathews has surpassed the 8,000-run mark from 205 innings. He owns 16 tons and is closing in on a 45th fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 64 home matches, Mathews has accumulated 4,198 runs at 45.63. In 46 away games, he has surpassed 3,200 runs at 41-plus. He also owns 587 runs in six neutral venue matches at 73.37.

Information

3rd Sri Lankan batter with 8,000-plus Test runs

Mathews is now the 3rd Sri Lankan batter with 8,000-plus runs in Tests. He joined the likes of Kumar Sangakkara (12,400 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814 runs). Overall, he is the 36th batter to achieve the milestone.

Information

Mathews' stats versus South Africa and his tally in SENA

Playing his 12th Test against the Proteas, Mathews has over 730 runs at over 36. He has spanked six fifties versus South Africa and is nearing a 7th half-century. Meanwhile, he has over 1,800 runs in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

Summary

Sri Lanka end Day 2 on 242/3

Mathews walked in when Sri Lanka were 150/2 after Dinesh Chandimal's dismissal. He shared a sturdy 49-run stand alongside Pathum Nissanka, who threw his wicket away when on 89. Mathews got support from Kusal Mendis next. The two have added 43 runs to help Sri Lanka end Day 2 on 243/3. Earlier, the Proteas folded for 358 after resuming the day on 269/7.