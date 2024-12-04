Taijul Islam's fifer helped Bangladesh win by 101 runs

Taijul Islam stars in Bangladesh's historic win with 15th fifer

By Parth Dhall 01:15 pm Dec 04, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Bangladesh registered a 101-run victory over the West Indies in the 2nd Test, courtesy of Taijul Islam's brilliant show in the final innings. He took five wickets as the hosts failed to chase down 287. The Bangladesh spinner recorded his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The win was a team effort with Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed's important contributions in bowling, and Jaker Ali's career-best 91 runs. Notably, Bangladesh won their first Test in the Caribbean in 15 years.

Match highlights

Taijul's spin bowling trumps West Indies

Taijul's left-arm spin did the trick for Bangladesh as he picked five wickets in the final innings. His performance broke the back of the West Indies's middle order after sending both openers back. Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, and Joshua Da Silva were his other scalps. Islam conceded 50 runs in 17 overs, including a total of five maidens.

Stats

Islam's 15th career fifer

As mentioned, Islam recorded his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was also his third fifer against the West Indies in the format. The Bangladesh spinner now has 41 wickets from nine Tests against WI in the format. He has overall raced to 217 wickets from 51 matches and has an average of 31.74. His tally also includes two 10-wicket match hauls.

Match

Historic win for Bangladesh

In a historic feat, Bangladesh beat the West Indies in the 2nd Test match, marking their first victory on Caribbean soil in 15 years. The visitors sealed the win on Day 4 at Sabina Park in Jamaica, leveling the two-match series at 1-1. Bangladesh's last Test win came in WI came in 2009 at St George's. Notably, Bangladesh have won only three Tests in the nation.