The inaugural season of the Big Cricket League (BCL) is set to feature a mix of young talents and seasoned players, including stars like Dhawan and Raina.

The league, praised by Commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar for its unique approach of blending local and international cricketers, aims to become a major cricketing event in India.

With six teams and up to 18 players each, the BCL is a promising platform for aspiring cricketers to showcase their skills alongside former international stars.

The inaugural BCL tournament will kick off on December 12

Dhawan, Raina among other stars to play Big Cricket League

What's the story The first-ever player draft of the Big Cricket League (BCL) took place in Mumbai on November 30. The event witnessed six teams finalizing their squads with 36 former international cricket stars. Some of the notable names include Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Imran Tahir, and Tillakaratne Dilshan among others. The league will kick off on December 12 in Surat.

Trophy reveal

BCL unveils trophy and announces team rosters

The first season's trophy of BCL was unveiled by league's commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar and owners of the six franchises. The teams participating in the inaugural season are Northern Challengers, UP Brij Stars, Rajasthan Regals, MP Tigers, Mumbai Marines, and Southern Spartans. Each team has put together a squad of up to 18 players, including six former international cricketers.

Talent showcase

BCL: A platform for young talents and seasoned players

The BCL offers a unique opportunity for young talents to share the field with veterans. Each team's squad consists of six former Indian domestic players and 10 promising local aspirants, apart from the international stars. Other prominent ex-international cricketers who have been drafted into this edition include Herschelle Gibbs, Lendl Simmons, Dwayne Smith, Pawan Negi, Upul Tharanga, Fidel Edwards, and Stuart Binny.

Commissioner's insight

Vengsarkar lauds BCL's potential and unique approach

Former India captain and League Commissioner Dilip Vengsarkar lauded the BCL's potential to become one of the biggest leagues in the world, especially in India. He noted that the league's unique concept of combining local cricketers and former international stars is both inspiring and promising. He also appreciated the BCL team for their hard work over the last 10-12 months in scouting top talents across India.