His move set a new precedent in free agency, while the record-breaking contracts of players like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge underscore the escalating value of top-tier players in Major League Baseball.

#ThisDayThatYear: Albert Pujols lands 10-year blockbuster deal worth $254m

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:16 pm Dec 08, 202401:16 pm

What's the story On December 8, 2011, Albert Pujols inked a record-shattering $254 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels. As one of MLB's most prolific hitters, Pujols' deal not only stunned fans but reshaped free agency economics. This move marked a new chapter for the Angels and solidified Pujols' legacy as one of baseball's biggest stars. Here's more.

Contract

Pujols signs the then second-highest MLB contract

Three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols signed a $254 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, becoming just the third player to surpass the $200 million mark, following Alex Rodriguez's historic contracts. Leaving the World Series champion Cardinals after over a decade, Pujols' blockbuster move reshaped free agency and marked the start of a new chapter in his storied career.

2012 season

Recap of Pujols' 2012 season

Pujols struggled early in 2012, batting .217 with no homers in April. Following Mike Trout's call-up and a coaching change, he rebounded, hitting .323 with 13 home runs by the All-Star Break. Highlights included two homers on July 31 and a game-winning three-run shot on August 14. Pujols finished the season with a .285 average, 30 homers, 105 RBIs, and 50 doubles.

2011 season

Highlights of Pujols' 2011 season with the Cardinals

Pujols rebounded from a slow start in 2011, batting .316 with 30 home runs in his final 117 games. Highlights included consecutive walk-off homers in June and his 2,000th career hit on July 30. Despite a midseason wrist injury, he played a key role in the Cardinals' Wild Card run, finishing with a .299 average, 37 homers, and 99 RBIs.

Contracts

Largest contracts in MLB history

Shohei Ohtani's record-breaking 10-year, $700M deal with the Dodgers nearly doubled the previous highest guaranteed contract. Aaron Judge followed with a 9-year, $360m contract after a historic MVP season featuring 62 homers. Bryce Harper's 13-year, $330m deal with the Phillies remains significant, while Corey Seager and Yoshinobu Yamamoto secured $325m contracts. Gerrit Cole's $324m agreement highlights pitchers' rising value in today's market.