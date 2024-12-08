Summarize Simplifying... In short Spurs' rookie Wembanyama made NBA history as the youngest player to score a 20-20 game, despite the team's 16th consecutive loss to the Bulls.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2023, Spurs rookie Wembanyama made history with a stellar 20-20 game (Image credit: X/@LegionHoops)

#ThisDayThatYear: Spurs rookie Wembanyama makes history with stellar 20-20 game

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:10 pm Dec 08, 202401:10 pm

What's the story On December 08, 2023, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama made NBA history with a remarkable 20-point, 20-rebound performance against the Washington Wizards. At just 19 years and 38 days old, Wembanyama became the youngest player ever to achieve this milestone, showcasing his immense potential. This historic feat solidified his place in the league, marking a major achievement in his promising career. Here's more.

Game recap

Bulls top Spurs but Webanyama makes NBA history

Wembanyama's historic 21-point, 20-rebound performance wasn't enough as the Spurs fell 121-112 to the Chicago Bulls, extending their franchise-record 16th straight loss. Despite Wembanyama's impressive night, Chicago surged in the third quarter, outscoring the Spurs 35-20, fueled by Colby White's 24 points and Nikola Vucevic's 21 points, and 16 rebounds. Keldon Johnson added 20 for the Spurs, who have not won since November 2.

2023 rookie season

Recap of Webanyama's 2023 season

Wembanyama was selected first overall by the Spurs. His rookie season featured a historic 21-point, 20-rebound game, making him the youngest player ever to achieve a 20-20. He recorded 1,500 points, 250 blocks, and 100 three-pointers, becoming the first in NBA history to do so. Wembanyama was named 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Record

Webanyama becomes youngest player to score 20-20

In the Spurs' 16th straight loss, Wembanyama had 21 points and 20 rebounds including eight off 20 field goals and five off six free throws. With this the Spurs' No.1 pick set yet another NBA record by becoming the youngest player to record 20 points and 20 rebounds aged 19 years 38 days old. He surpassed Dwight Howard (2005) by four days.