NBA: Decoding the stats of Nikola Jokic's 2023-24 MVP season
Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokić cemented his legacy in the 2023-24 season, delivering one of the most remarkable campaigns in NBA history. The second-round pick from Sombor, Serbia, won his third MVP award in four seasons and became just the ninth player in NBA history to achieve this feat. Here's a look at the highlights and stats that defined his historic MVP-winning season.
Jokic's 2023-24 season and career numbers
Jokić has delivered consistently exceptional performances throughout his career. His stats showcase impressive averages, including 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. In the playoffs, he's been just as dominant, with averages of 27.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. In the 2023-24 season, he had averages of 26.4 points, 12.4 assists, and 9.0 rebounds per game, with 35.9% three-point accuracy.
MVP's regular season highlights
On October 24, 2023, Jokić recorded a triple-double with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Nuggets' 119-107 win over the Lakers. He became just the third reigning Finals MVP to open a season with a triple-double. By January 4, 2024, Jokić had 120 career triple-doubles. He also tied Wilt Chamberlain for second in 25+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 15+ assist games
Centre's postseason numbers
In Game 2 of the first-round playoffs, Jokić posted a 27-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist triple-double in a 101-99 win over the Lakers, his fourth 25-20-10 playoff game—the most in NBA history. On May 8, Jokić won his third MVP, joining Oscar Robertson as the only players with 2,000 points, 900 rebounds, and 700 assists in a season. The Nuggets finished 57-25, tying their franchise record.
Major records by the Serbian in the season
Jokić made history as the only NBA player to rank top 10 in total points (5th), rebounds (3rd), assists (2nd), and steals (8th) in a season. He averaged 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists, and was first in total steals by a center. Jokić recorded 25 triple-doubles, led in post-up points, and became the first to average 25/10/5 in four straight postseasons.