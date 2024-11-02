Summarize Simplifying... In short As the 2024 MLB season wraps up, all eyes are on star player Soto's next move.

The New York Yankees, Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and Toronto Blue Jays are all potential landing spots for him.

A lot of teams including the Yankees would be looking to sign Soto's services for the 2025 season (Image credit: X/@YankeesMuse)

MLB: Presenting Soto's top landing spots ahead of free agency

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:23 pm Nov 02, 2024

What's the story As the free agency period approaches, all eyes are on Juan Soto and the potential teams vying for his talents. Soto, a dynamic player known for his exceptional hitting and fielding skills, is set to make waves in the offseason. Here's a look at Soto's top landing spots as he prepares to explore new opportunities in the MLB.

Career and 2024 season

Soto's 2024 numbers and career stats

In 2024, Soto had a .288 average, with 41 HRs and 119 stolen bases, (157 games) and 576 at-bats. In the postseason he managed a .327 average hitting four HRs and nine RBIs. Overall, he owns a .285 batting average, 201 HRs, and 591 RBIs including 934 hits across 936 regular season games. His career postseason average is .281 with 11 HRs, (43 games).

#1

New York Yankees

With Gleyber Torres heading for free agency and Anthony Rizzo's option likely declined, the Yankees will see significant changes. Retaining Soto is crucial, as losing him would hurt both performance and the team's image. While investing heavily in Judge and Soto poses risks, it remains the best chance for a championship. Currently, anything but a reunion with Soto would be unexpected from the Yankees.

#2

New York Mets

Signing Soto could impact the Mets' ability to retain Pete Alonso. However, the Dodgers showed that one big deal doesn't rule out another with Shohei Ohtani. With only a few starters secured for 2025, the Mets also need to acquire quality pitchers. Owner Steve Cohen's willingness to spend suggests the Mets could address all these needs, making them a strong rival to the Yankees.

#3

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers could pursue Soto this offseason without overextending their budget, thanks to Ohtani's deferred contract. The key question is whether this is a genuine interest or a tactic of the Dodgers to raise Soto's market value. Historically, the Dodgers have managed to sign multiple stars, so acquiring both Soto and a top pitcher is still a possibility.

#4

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs, with a 2024 payroll ranking seventh in the majors, lack star talent and a franchise face. Meanwhile, Soto could fill that role. If Cody Bellinger opts out of his contract, the Cubs could pursue Soto. However, if he stays, they might need to trade a few pitchers. With a strong system and market appeal, the Cubs are a potential destination for Soto.

#5

Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays faced heartbreak in the Ohtani sweepstakes last offseason, signaling their willingness to invest in top talent. However, their disappointing 74-88 record raises questions about their plans. While they aggressively sold at the trade deadline, they retained valuable veteran players. Adding Soto alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. could create a powerful lineup, especially if Bo Bichette and George Springer rebound next season.