After a heated exchange during the Adelaide Test, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj have made amends, putting the incident behind them to focus on the game.

Despite the controversy, Siraj remains confident in the Indian team's resilience.

Meanwhile, Head made headlines with his record-breaking century, the fastest in Day/Night Tests, contributing to Australia's victory to level the Border-Gavsakar Trophy 1-1.

Siraj dismissed Head in the second Adelaide Test

Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj call a truce after Adelaide Test

By Parth Dhall 03:16 pm Dec 08, 202403:16 pm

What's the story Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head seemed to have put the sledging incident, which raised eyebrows in the Adelaide Test, to rest. The incident took place after Siraj dismissed Head, whose century had put India on the back foot in the second innings. The Indian pacer's aggressive celebration was greeted with boos from the Australian crowd and a verbal response from Head.

Incident details

Head's perspective on the sledging incident

In a post-match press conference, Head cleared his side of the story. He said he had first praised Siraj on his bowling, but it went out of hand from there. "I actually jokingly said 'well bowled,' then he pointed me in the sheds and I had my reaction as well," Head said. He regretted his reaction saying it wasn't how he wanted to play the game.

Counterclaim

Siraj refutes Head's account of sledging incident

In another interview with Star Sports, Siraj denied Head's version of events. He claimed he was only celebrating his wicket and didn't initiate any verbal exchange. "I only celebrated at the start. I didn't say anything to him," Siraj said. The Indian pacer also accused Head of lying about the incident in his press conference, adding it was clear for everyone to see what actually happened on the field.

Resolution

Duo reconcile after sledging incident

Despite the controversy, Head confirmed that he and Siraj had reconciled when the latter came out to bat on Day 3. "Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of misunderstanding ... I think we will move on," Head stated. This goes to show that both players have now put the incident behind them and are focusing on the game ahead.

Team spirit

Siraj expresses confidence in Indian team's resilience

Despite the sledging incident, Siraj is confident about the Indian team's ability to bounce back. "The Indian team knows how to make a comeback really well. We never give up," he said. Australia leveled the five-Test Border-Gavsakar Trophy 1-1 after winning the pink-ball game in Adelaide. Head's brilliant century and fiery bowling spells from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did the trick for the visitors.

Century

Fastest ton in Day/Night Tests

Head scored a phenomenal 140(141) in Adelaide. This was his eighth Test hundred, which witnessed a combination of brute force and finesse. Head reached the three-figure mark in just 111 balls, setting set the record for the fastest century in Day/Night Tests. He bettered his own record of 112 balls against England in Hobart way back in 2022.