Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj call a truce after Adelaide Test
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and Australian batter Travis Head seemed to have put the sledging incident, which raised eyebrows in the Adelaide Test, to rest. The incident took place after Siraj dismissed Head, whose century had put India on the back foot in the second innings. The Indian pacer's aggressive celebration was greeted with boos from the Australian crowd and a verbal response from Head.
Head's perspective on the sledging incident
In a post-match press conference, Head cleared his side of the story. He said he had first praised Siraj on his bowling, but it went out of hand from there. "I actually jokingly said 'well bowled,' then he pointed me in the sheds and I had my reaction as well," Head said. He regretted his reaction saying it wasn't how he wanted to play the game.
Siraj refutes Head's account of sledging incident
In another interview with Star Sports, Siraj denied Head's version of events. He claimed he was only celebrating his wicket and didn't initiate any verbal exchange. "I only celebrated at the start. I didn't say anything to him," Siraj said. The Indian pacer also accused Head of lying about the incident in his press conference, adding it was clear for everyone to see what actually happened on the field.
Duo reconcile after sledging incident
Despite the controversy, Head confirmed that he and Siraj had reconciled when the latter came out to bat on Day 3. "Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of misunderstanding ... I think we will move on," Head stated. This goes to show that both players have now put the incident behind them and are focusing on the game ahead.
Siraj expresses confidence in Indian team's resilience
Despite the sledging incident, Siraj is confident about the Indian team's ability to bounce back. "The Indian team knows how to make a comeback really well. We never give up," he said. Australia leveled the five-Test Border-Gavsakar Trophy 1-1 after winning the pink-ball game in Adelaide. Head's brilliant century and fiery bowling spells from Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins did the trick for the visitors.
Fastest ton in Day/Night Tests
Head scored a phenomenal 140(141) in Adelaide. This was his eighth Test hundred, which witnessed a combination of brute force and finesse. Head reached the three-figure mark in just 111 balls, setting set the record for the fastest century in Day/Night Tests. He bettered his own record of 112 balls against England in Hobart way back in 2022.