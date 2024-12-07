Summarize Simplifying... In short Brydon Carse, the young pacer, showcased his cricketing prowess by taking four key wickets against New Zealand, contributing to his impressive tally of 150 First-Class wickets.

His performance, coupled with the batting brilliance of Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell, who added 187 runs for the second wicket, has propelled England's lead past 400 runs.

Carse produced another fine spell (Image source: X/@ICC)

Brydon Carse dismantles New Zealand with four-fer: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:07 am Dec 07, 202410:07 am

What's the story England's pace-bowling sensation Gus Atkinson produced a sensational hat-trick on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against New Zealand. The sensational feat came during the morning session in Wellington as the hosts were folded for just 125 after England made 280/10 batting first. Atkinson was well supported by his fellow pacer Brydon Carse as the duo finished with four wickets apiece. Here we look at Carse's stats.

A stunning spell from Carse

Carse, who claimed a match 10-fer in the series opener, made his first two strikes in the final session of Day 1, dismissing key batters like Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson. He did not take long to strike on Day 2 morning as the likes of William O'Rourke and Tom Blundell fell to him in a solitary over. Atkinson then wrapped up the tail with a sensational hat-trick.

150 FC wickets for Carse

Carse finished his spell with figures worth 4/46 across 10 overs as he delivered a couple of maidens. The pacer has now raced to 21 wickets across four Tests at 16.13. He owns a solitary fifer. Overall, the youngster has completed 150 wickets in First-Class cricket. He averages around 30 in red-ball cricket, having taken six five-wicket hauls.

England strengthen lead in 2nd innings

After a commanding first-innings lead of 155, England's batters continued to build on it. Even though Zak Crawley fell for eight runs, Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell counterattacked. They added 187 runs for the second wicket. However, both batters missed out on tons, having been dismissed by Tim Southee in the 90s. Nevertheless, their brilliance has taken England's overall lead past 400 runs.