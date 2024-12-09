Summarize Simplifying... In short The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has agreed to a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, with India's matches set in the UAE and the rest in Pakistan.

The decision, closely watched by the Emirates Cricket Board, is expected on December 11.

This comes amidst strained cricket relations between India and Pakistan since 2008, with their next anticipated match in the 2025 Champions Trophy on March 1.

The PCB has agreed to the hybrid model for the ICC tournament

Decision on Champions Trophy likely on December 11: Details here

By Parth Dhall 08:38 pm Dec 09, 202408:38 pm

What's the story The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a written guarantee on retaining the hybrid model for impending global tournaments. The request comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told the ICC it will not send the Indian side to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, citing government policy. The decision on the matter is likely to be announced by December 11, as per IANS.

Tournament format

PCB agrees to hybrid model for ICC tournament

Despite the ongoing tussle, the PCB has accepted the hybrid model for the Champions Trophy. As part of this arrangement, India would play their CT matches in the UAE while all other games take place in Pakistan. If India reach the knockouts, their semi-final and final clashes will also be held in the UAE. Notably, the Emirates Cricket Board is closely monitoring ICC's decision on this matter.

Government consultation

PCB chairman discusses Champions Trophy with PM Sharif

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also held discussions with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, regarding the Champions Trophy. Naqvi has previously stated that the board would hold discussions with the government before agreeing to any settlement. Sharif has assured Naqvi of his full support on this issue and emphasized that Pakistan should maintain its dignity while dealing with this matter.

Cricket relations

India-Pakistan cricketing ties and Champions Trophy schedule

To recall, cricketing ties between India and Pakistan have been affected by political and security concerns since 2008. The last limited-overs bilateral series between the two rivals was in 2012, whearas their last Test match was in 2007. They have only played in tournaments like World Cup (T20 and ODI), Champions Trophy, and Asia Cup ever since. The 2025 Champions Trophy will be held in February-March, with the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match on March 1.