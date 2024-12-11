Summarize Simplifying... In short Harry Brook has surpassed Joe Root to become the top-ranked Test batter in the ICC Rankings, tying with Sachin Tendulkar's 34th-highest rating of all time.

Harry Brook leads Joe Root by a point

ICC Rankings: Harry Brook replaces Root as top-ranked Test batter

By Parth Dhall 04:11 pm Dec 11, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Harry Brook has dethroned Joe Root to become the new number one batter in the latest ICC Test Rankings. Brook achieved the feat after scoring his eighth Test ton against New Zealand in Wellington last week. This helped England win a record Test series. The England right-hander now leads by a slim one-point margin over his more seasoned teammate Root atop the batting rankings.

Career progression

Brook's rise to the top

Brook has now attained 898 rating points in the ICC Test Batting Rankings, one more than Root's 897. As per the ICC, the feat puts the 25-year-old level with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar with the joint 34th-highest rating of all time for Test batters. Root, who has occupied top spot since he dethroned Kane Williamson this year, has been at the top as many as nine times in his glittering career.

Praise

Root's endorsement of Brook as best player

Notably, Root has openly endorsed Brook as his successor. After England's victory over New Zealand, Root said, "If you asked me, Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute." He further praised Brook's versatile game and ability to handle pressure. Notably, Brook hammered 123 and 55 in the Wellington Test against New Zealand.

Ranking shifts

Other significant movements in Test batter rankings

Australia's Travis Head (sixth) and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma (seventh) have also made notable strides in the top 10 (batting rankings). Marnus Labuschagne﻿, who once topped the charts, has improved has climbed to 13th spot. Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal (15th) and South Africa wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne (up 23rd) have also climbed the Test batter charts.

Ranking updates

Bumrah, Jadeja continue to lead

In the latest Test rankings for bowlers, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah retains his top position. Australia skipper and pacer Pat Cummins (fourth) as well as New Zealand seamer Matt Henry (ninth) are closing in. South African spinner Keshav Maharaj (18th) returned to the top 20 after bowling his side to victory against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, India spinner Ravindra Jadeja remains the top-ranked all-rounder.