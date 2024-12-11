Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have slipped in the ICC Test Rankings following their poor performance in the Adelaide match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite this, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant remain India's highest-ranked batters, while bowler Jasprit Bumrah retains his top spot.

The ICC Test team rankings are unchanged with Australia leading and India closely following.

Pant has dropped three places

Indian batters slip in ICC Test Rankings: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 03:52 pm Dec 11, 202403:52 pm

What's the story Indian cricket stars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have suffered huge falls in the latest ICC Test Rankings. The update, which was released on Wednesday, saw Kohli drop six places to No. 20 following his dismal outings in the pink-ball match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Adelaide Oval. Meanwhile, Rohit's poor outings saw him drop five places, as he landed at No. 31 in the rankings.

Performance review

Kohli's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Kohli's fall in the rankings comes after he managed to score only 7 and 11 runs in the Adelaide match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The dip comes after a recent resurgence where he scored his 30th Test hundred in Perth. India skipper Rohit, who was demoted to No. 6 for the second Test against the Aussies, also struggled with only nine runs in both innings, resulting in his fall.

Indian rankings

Pant falters in the Test Rankings

Despite the underwhelming show of Kohli and Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to be India's highest-ranked batter at No. 4. Rishabh Pant is now the second-highest ranked Indian batter, despite slipping three places to No. 9 after India's defeat in Adelaide. Pant managed scores worth 21 and 28 in the 2nd Australia vs India Test match in Adelaide.

Bowlers's standings

Bumrah retains top spot in bowlers' rankings

In the bowlers' rankings, Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate after a four-wicket haul in the second innings at Adelaide Oval. He had regained the top spot after his impressive performance in the Perth Test. The only change in the top five was Pat Cummins replacing R Ashwin at No. 4, after a five-wicket haul that dismantled India's batting order during Adelaide's second innings.

Team standings

ICC Test team rankings remain unchanged

The team rankings also remain unchanged with Australia leading at 124 rating points and India closely following at 111 points. South Africa are placed third with 109 points after winning the series against Sri Lanka. The biggest change in the individual rankings was Harry Brook pushing Joe Root down to top the batting charts.