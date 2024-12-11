Summarize Simplifying... In short Hardik Pandya's stellar bowling performance, taking three wickets, helped Baroda reach the semi-finals of SMAT 2024/25.

Hardik Pandya took three wickets for just 27 runs

SMAT 2024/25: Hardik Pandya's three-fer guides Baroda to semi-final

By Parth Dhall 03:42 pm Dec 11, 202403:42 pm

What's the story Baroda reached the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final after beating Bengal at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Krunal Pandya-led side successfully defended 172/7 after bowling out Bengal for 131. Hardik Pandya was the pick of their bowlers as he took three wickets for just 27 runs. He earlier scored 10 runs with the bat. Here are the key stats.

Bowling

Three wickets for Hardik

Hardik started the proceedings for Baroda but got his first breakthrough in the 10th over in the form of Ritwik Chowdhury. He later dismissed Sakshaim Chaudhary and Mohammed Shami in the same over. Notably, Hardik was one of only two Baroda bowlers who completed their quota of four overs. He recorded an economy rate of 6.80 in four overs.

Baroda

Baroda rack up 172/7 in 20 overs

Baroda earlier had an ideal start as openers Abhimanyusingh Rajput (37) and Shashwat Rawat (40) added 90 runs. However, the two departed in four balls before the 100-run mark. Baroda lost successive wickets thereafter, with Shivalik Sharma, Bhanu Pania, and Vishnu Solanki playing impatful cameos. Baroda eventually racked up 172/7, while Shami took two wickets for Bengal.

Stats

Over 180 T20 wickets for Hardik

Hardik, arguably the finest all-rounder in India, now has 184 wickets from 281 T20s at an average of 28.52. He also has 5,234 runs at a strike-rate of 141.88 with the bat. His tally includes 20 half-centuries. After the ongoing SMAT, Hardik will lead Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.