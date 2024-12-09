Dhananjaya de Silva slammed a fighting fifty in Gqeberha

Dhananjaya de Silva completes 4,000 Test runs with fifty: Stats

By Parth Dhall 06:15 pm Dec 09, 202406:15 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka's Test captain Dhananjaya de Silva has completed 4,000 runs in the format. De Silva reached the landmark on Day 5 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha. Although the Lankans lost by 109 runs, he led from the front with a 50-run knock in the run-chase. Here are the key stats.

14th SL player with this feat

De Silva, who made his debut in 2016, has become the 14th player to complete 4,000 runs for Sri Lanka in Test cricket. He attained the feat with his 39th run in the second innings. Notably, De Silva took 61 Tests and 108 innings for the same. He averages a healthy 40.11 in whites. His tally includes 12 tons and 19 half-centuries.

A fighting fifty from De Silva

As mentioned, De Silva completed fought hard for the Lankans with a half-century in the final innings. He stitched a 97-run stand with Kusal Mendis after the visitors were down to 122/5 while chasing 348. De Silva was later dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for a 92-ball 50. He smacked 7 fours. SL were later bowled out for 238.

Over 500 Test runs against SA

During the match, De Silva also raced to 500 runs against South Africa in Test cricket. He averages 29.64 against this side, a tally that includes four half-centuries. Notably, the Lankan skipper also raced past 2,200 Test runs away from home.