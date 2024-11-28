Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa's lowest Test totals at home against Sri Lanka include 128 runs in 2019, 168 runs in 2011, and 191 runs in 2024.

South Africa perished for 191 runs in the first Test versus Sri Lanka (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa's lowest Test totals at home versus Sri Lanka

By Rajdeep Saha 10:30 pm Nov 28, 202410:30 pm

What's the story South Africa perished for 191 runs in the first Test versus Sri Lanka at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. SA resumed Day 2 on 80/4 after only 20.4 overs were possible on Day 1 due to rain. On Day 2, the Lankans bowled well as South Africa perished for 191. Here we decode SA's lowest Test totals at home versus Sri Lanka.

#1

128 at St George's Park, Gqeberha, 2019 (3rd inns)

In the 2019 series between South Africa and Sri Lanka, the hosts perished for 128 runs in the 3rd innings (St George's Park). Faf du Plessis scored 50 runs in SA's 128. Suranga Lakmal claimed four wickets. Before that, SA scored 222 (1st innings) before the Lankans folded for 154. SA's 128 hurt them as the visitors managed 197/2 thereafter to win the match.

#2

168 at Kingsmead, Durban, 2011 (2nd inns)

The 2nd Test between the two teams at Kingsmead in Durban, 2006, saw the Proteas fall for 168 in response to Sri Lanka's 338. Chanaka Welegedara bagged figures worth 5/52 to rattle the hosts. Rangana Herath claimed 4/49. For SA, Hashim Amla scored a valuable 54. SL managed 279 in the 3rd innings before SA got 241 and lost the match by 208 runs.

#3

191 at Kingsmead, Durban, 2024 (1st inns)*

Sri Lanka bowled well on Day 1, making use of the favorable conditions. SA scored 80/4 as the visitors were placed in a strong position. Temba Bavuma (70) got two reprives on Day 1, being dropped once by Dimuth Karunaratne and then being caught off a no-ball off Lahiru Kumara. For SL, Asitha Fernando and Lahiru claimed three-fers. Vishwa Fernando and Prabath Jayasuirya shone.