Summarize Simplifying... In short Sri Lanka's lowest Test cricket scores include a dismal 71 against Pakistan in 1994, and a mere 73 in 2006, also against Pakistan.

Their absolute lowest was in their 2024 tour against the Proteas, where they managed only 13.5 overs.

Key players like Kamindu Mendis and Lahiru Kumara couldn't save the day, nor could Kumar Sangakkara in the 2006 match.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 42 runs (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Decoding the lowest scores of Sri Lanka in Test cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 10:01 pm Nov 28, 202410:01 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 42 runs in the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Thursday. SA pacer Marco Jansen ripped apart the Lankans with a 7-wicket haul. SA resumed Day 2 on 80/4 and were bowled out for 191 as the Lankans impressed. However, the visitors suffered thereafter. We decode Sri Lanka's lowest Test totals.

42 vs South Africa, 2024

As mentioned, Sri Lanka posted their lowest Test total in the first clash against the Proteas in their 2024 tour. Kamindu Mendis was SL's top scorer with 13 runs. Lahiru Kumara managed 10*. Rest of the batters scored under 10 runs. For SA, apart from Jansen's 7/13, right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee took two wickets. Sri Lanka's innings lasted 13.5 overs.

71 vs Pakistan, 1994

Sri Lanka and Pakistan met in 1994. During the 3rd Test at Kandy in August, the hosts perished for 71 runs in the first innings. Waqar Younis claimed six wickets with Wasim Akram taking the other four. For SL, Pubudu Dassanayake was the side's top scorer with 19. Pakistan managed 357/9d before SL scored 234 to lose by an innings and 52 runs.

73 vs Pakistan, 2006

During the 2006 series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the hosts managed 73 runs in their 2nd innings at Kandy. Kumar Sangakkara was scored 16 runs. For the visitors, Mohammad Asif managed five scalps. Abdul Razzaq claimed four scalps. Earlier, SL started by posting 279 in the first innings. Pakistan managed 170 next. SL scored 73 before Pakistan (183/2) won by eight scalps.